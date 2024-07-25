Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 vs. Galaxy S24 Ultra: don’t make a mistake

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 is easily the most technologically advanced smartphone Samsung has ever created. Not only does it have all the latest high-spec hardware, including the fastest Qualcomm mobile processor and a gorgeous 120Hz display but it also folds in the center — expanding from a midsize smartphone into a tablet. If you’ve never used one, it’s a real game-changer, and it has a price to match.

But it’s far from the only powerful and expensive phone sold by Samsung. It’s not been that long since we were introduced to the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, and that device has become no less potent (or expensive) than it was on launch. While it’s certainly not a folding phone, the Galaxy S24 Ultra is still a smartphone to be reckoned with. It sports many of the same top specs and features as the Z Fold 6 and exceeds its folding sibling in some areas.

How do these two compare? Which one should you buy? We’ll walk you through a comparison of the two devices so you can better decide which is right for you.

Galaxy Z Fold 6 vs. Galaxy S24 Ultra: specs

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Size Unfolded: 153.5 x 132.6 x 5.6mm (6.04 x 5.22 x 0.22 inches) Folded: 153.5 x 68.1 x 12.1mm (6.04 x 2.68 x 0.48 inches) 162.3 x 79 x 8.6 mm (6.39 x 3.11 x 0.34 in) Weight 239 grams (8.43 ounces) 233 grams (8.18 ounces) Screen size Main: 7.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Cover: 6.3-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Screen resolution Main: 2160 x 1856 pixels (~374 ppi density) Cover screen: 2376 x 968 pixels (~410 ppi density) 3120 x 1440 pixels (~505 ppi density) Operating system Android 14, One UI 6.1.1 Android 14, One UI 6.1.1 Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB 256GB, 512GB, 1TB MicroSD card slot No No Tap-to-pay services Google Pay, Samsung Pay Google Pay, Samsung Pay Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 RAM 12GB 12GB Camera Rear main: 50-megapixel primary, 12MP ultrawide, and 10MP telephoto Front main screen: 4MP under-display Cover screen: 10MP Rear main: 200MP primary, 10MP telephoto (3x optical zoom), 50MP telephoto (5x periscope optical zoom), and 12MP ultrawide Front: 12MP Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.3 Bluetooth 5.3 Ports USB-C USB-C Fingerprint sensor Yes (side-mounted) Yes (under display) Water resistance IP48 IP68 Battery 4,400mAh 25W wired charging 15W wireless charging 4.5W reverse wireless charging 5,000mAh 45W wired charging 15W wireless charging 4.5W reverse wireless charging App marketplace Google Play Store Google Play Store Network support All major carriers All major carriers Colors Navy, Silver Shadow, Pink, Black, White Titanium Black, Titanium Gray, Titanium Violet, Titanium Yellow, Titanium Blue, Titanium Green, Titanium Orange Price Starting at $1,900 Starting at $1,300

Galaxy Z Fold 6 vs. Galaxy S24 Ultra: design and display

Previous Next 1 of 2 Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Andy Boxall / Digital Trends Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Christine Romero-Chan / Digital Trends

These are both gorgeous phones and share many design beats. Both have flat edges and solid builds, as well as large displays that almost eliminate bezels entirely. You’re not going to complain about the looks of either of these, most likely. The Z Fold 6 has seen some big changes this year, though. It’s slightly shorter and wider than previous Z Fold phones, so the cover screen is a lot easier to use, and the inner display is a touch wider.

What does this mean for its battle with the S24 Ultra? Not a lot; Samsung’s flagship was always going to be bigger when in smartphone mode, but can’t really compete when the Z Fold 6 is unfolded. Expect similar displays, though, since both use Samsung’s Dynamic AMOLED 2X panels. The S24 Ultra has a crisper resolution than the Z Fold 6, though.

The S24 Ultra is more durable thanks to its IP68 dust and water resistance rating. The Z Fold 6 has made some improvements in this regard and now has an IP48 rating, a big boost in dust resistance compared to the Z Fold 5’s IPX8 — but it’s still an advantage for the S24 Ultra.

This is a tough one to judge, as the two devices are ultimately very different. If you want a folding phone, you’ll prefer the folding phone, and vice versa. However, the difference in IP rating and a crisper display means we’re going to give this to the S24 Ultra. But it’s a narrow win.

Winner: Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

Galaxy Z Fold 6 vs. Galaxy S24 Ultra: performance and battery

As different as these two are, they’re quite similar regarding specs. Grab either, and you’ll be looking at a phone powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, with 12GB of RAM and the choice of 256GB, 512GB, or 1TB of storage. These are powerful numbers, and they’re likely to mean both are strong performers, with little to separate them. Throw any game or app at either of these, and they’ll handle it fine.

Is the battery likely to separate them? Actually, yes. The S24 Ultra has a larger battery, and it lasts quite a lot longer as a result. Not having a 7.6-inch tablet screen to power is likely to be part of the reason for its longevity, but two days on a single charge is more than possible, with light use being able to stretch it even further. The Z Fold 6 has the same battery capacity as the Galaxy Z Fold 5, and while the newer Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip will help, it’s not likely the new foldable will go too much further than the prior model’s one-day-plus battery life.

The S24 Ultra’s battery is strong enough to win this category alone, but the charging seals the deal. Both share the same 15W wireless charging and 4.5W reverse wireless charging capacity, but the S24 Ultra’s 45W wired charging steams past the Z Fold 6’s lethargic 25W charging rate. While it’s possible the Z Fold 6’s battery holds up better than we thought when we get hands-on time, the S24 Ultra’s much faster charging wins it many points.

Winner: Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

Galaxy Z Fold 6 vs. Galaxy S24 Ultra: cameras

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is one of the world’s best camera phones, so the Z Fold 6 has its work cut out for it, trying to match or exceed its stablemate. Does it manage this feat? Well, no. But it’s still a great camera phone.

The Galaxy Z Fold 6 has a grand total of five camera lenses. There are three in the main camera array on the back of the phone: a 50-megapixel main lens, a 12MP ultrawide lens, and a 10MP telephoto lens with a 3x optical zoom. A 12MP selfie camera sits in the cover display’s punch hole, and a 4MP lens sits underneath the inner display. Yes, underneath — there’s no cutout for it; it simply peers through the display itself. Don’t get too excited about this lens, though; it’s quite poor and only really exists for further experimentation on this idea.

We haven’t had a chance to test the Z Fold 6’s camera setup yet, but since it’s identical to the Z Fold 5, we have a good idea of what to expect. While the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 will likely add some improvements, the Z Fold 6’s camera will probably be a solid performer, capable of taking good shots in most circumstances, with a touch of the oversaturation Samsung’s phones are known for.

But as we’ve said, it can’t compare to the S24 Ultra. That phone has a quad-lens rear array comprising a 200MP main lens, two telephoto lenses, and an ultrawide lens. It takes spectacular images, and the range of lenses on offer gives you a lot of versatility. It’s the phone of choice for imaginative and creative photographers, and it wins this round pretty easily. The Z Fold 6 is likely to be a good performer, but it can’t compare.

Winner: Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

Galaxy Z Fold 6 vs. Galaxy S24 Ultra: software and updates

It’s all even in this area; These two Samsung phones both use the same Samsung software. Both have One UI 6 layered over Android 14, and Samsung has gone as heavy as ever with its customization. You’ll always know you’re using a Samsung phone, but unlike the dark times of TouchWiz, that’s now a good thing.

One UI is an excellent Android interface, and we particularly enjoy the new AI-generated wallpapers you can create. There’s precious little to separate the two, though, as both get all the latest additions to Samsung’s software, including Galaxy AI.

What about updates? Both start with Android 14, and both get an incredible seven years of updates. You’re way more likely to replace your phone before you run out of software updates on either, so this is a dead tie. There’s nothing to separate the two.

Winner: Tie

Galaxy Z Fold 6 vs. Galaxy S24 Ultra: special features

The Galaxy S24 Ultra is replete with special features. There’s the aforementioned Galaxy AI, as well as the desktop-emulating DeX mode and elements like gaming mode. What the S24 Ultra has all its own, though, is a built-in S Pen. This is only likely to be a big deal to certain people, specifically those who like to sketch and take notes. The S24 Ultra’s big screen is perfect for using the S Pen, though, giving you an expansive canvas to scrawl, doodle, or note-take on.

But in a competition of expansive canvases, the Ultra can’t compete with the Fold. The Z Fold 6 doesn’t come with an S Pen, but it is compatible with one, so you can buy one if you want to — and with a massive inner display, the Z Fold 6 is the perfect device for using the S Pen on the go. And really, it’s the big inner display that gives the Z Fold 6 a big advantage here. While the S Pen is only really useful for certain people, the Z Fold 6’s massive screen is useful for everyone. Watching a video? It’s better on the big screen. Showing someone cute dog pictures? Open the big screen and they can see your furry baby in all their glory. Heck, it’s even better for reading e-books than a Kindle, thanks to the massive amount of screen real estate.

The Z Fold 6 wins this pretty handily. The inner display is just too good.

Winner: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6

Galaxy Z Fold 6 vs. Galaxy S24 Ultra: price and availability

Brace yourselves: Neither of these smartphones are cheap. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 is currently available for purchase as of July 24. The price starts from a hefty $1,900, a $100 increase on the Z Fold 5’s price. It will be available from most places that sell smartphones.

The Z Fold 6 makes the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra seem cheap by comparison, but it’s still expensive. Samsung’s big flagship starts at an enormous $1,300 and goes up from there if you want more storage. It’s also sold anywhere you’ll get smartphones, so it’s not hard to find.

Overall winner: Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

Samsung’s latest foldable is incredible, but it still has a way to go before it can replace the top-tier flagship. The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is the winner of this battle, thanks mostly to its waterproofing, long battery life, fast charging, and incredible camera. Pound-for-pound, the S24 Ultra is the stronger of these two phones and is the phone most people should pick. As a bonus, it’s also significantly cheaper, though it’s important to note that’s in relation to the Z Fold 6’s sky-high price.

Does that mean no one should buy the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6? Absolutely not. If you really want to own a foldable phone, then the Z Fold 6 is the way to go. It’s powerful, looks great, has a good battery life, and the camera is likely to be a good shooter. It’s a strong smartphone in its own right, even if it doesn’t compare to the ascendant S24 Ultra in many ways. The inner display is unlike anything else, though, and a genuine reason to consider buying the phone. It’s an incredible piece of tech, though remember you’ll pay a lot of money for it.