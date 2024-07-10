Folding phones are no longer a pipe dream. They’re now a very prominent reality, and they have been for years. Leading the foldable charge is Samsung and its Galaxy Z Fold series. For 2024, the newest and hottest addition to the family is the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6.

If you’re looking for a fantastic foldable and price isn’t an issue, the Fold 6 is the phone that should be at the top of your shopping list. From the Z Fold 6’s price and release date to its specs and more, here are all the details of this top-tier foldable from Samsung.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6: price

As Samsung’s flagship foldable, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 doesn’t come cheap. It starts at $1,900 for the base model with 256GB storage and 12GB RAM and goes up from there for the 512GB or 1TB versions.

However, you can save some dough on the Galaxy Z Fold 6 purchase if you preorder on Samsung.com by July 23 and have an eligible trade-in. And if you want the 512GB or 1TB versions, Samsung also has a deal where you can double the storage for free (256GB to 512GB or 512GB to 1TB) directly on Samsung’s website or at select carriers and retailers.

Those who also have registered Samsung Business accounts can get a 7.5% discount during the preorder period. Samsung is also offering 12 months of Samsung Care+ for free when you preorder the Galaxy Z Fold 6 on Samsung.com.

The Galaxy Z Fold 6 comes in three standard colors: Silver Shadow, Pink, and Navy. There are also two Samsung.com exclusive colors: Craft Black and Purity White.

Preorders for the Galaxy Z Fold 6 start on July 10, and general availability begins on July 24.

Where can you buy the phone? The Galaxy Z Fold 6 can be purchased directly from Samsung’s website, or you can find it at retailers like Amazon and Best Buy, as well as carrier stores nationwide.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6: specs

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Size 68. 1 x 153.5 x 12.1 mm (folded) 132.6 x 153.5 x 5.6mm (unfolded) Weight 239 grams Colors Silver Shadow Pink Navy Crafted Black (exclusive) Purity White (exclusive) Price Starts at $1,900 Cover display 6.3-inch HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X 2376 x 968 resolution with 22.1:9 aspect ratio at 410 ppi 120Hz refresh rate Main display 7.6-inch QXGA+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity Flex Display 2160 x 1856 resolution with 20.9:18 aspect ratio at 374 ppi 120Hz refresh rate 2,600 nits max brightness Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy RAM 12GB Storage 256GB 512GB 1TB Rear cameras 50MP main with Dual Pixel AF, OIS, f/1.8 10MP telephoto with Dual Pixel AF, OIS, f/2.4, 3x optical zoom 12MP ultrawide with f/2.2, 123-degree FOV Selfie cameras 10MP with f/2.2 aperture (cover display) 4MP with f/1.8 aperture (inner under-display camera) Battery 4,400mAh dual battery Charging 25W fast charging 15W wireless charging 4.5W reverse wireless charging

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6: design and display

Samsung has made some modifications to the overall design of the Galaxy Z Fold 6 to differentiate it from its predecessor.

When closed, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 measures 68.1mm by 153.5mm by 12.1mm, and when unfolded, it is 132.6mm by 153.5mm by 5.6mm. It weighs only 239 grams. The Galaxy Z Fold 6 is now the slimmest and lightest Galaxy Z Fold device yet. For context, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 weighs 253 grams. The Fold 6 also now features a perfectly symmetrical design with straight edges, similar to the Galaxy S24 Ultra.

The Z Fold 6 now uses a new dual rail hinge structure that is supported and strengthened by a straightened folding edge. With this new hinge, it is able to better distribute the shock from external impacts evenly.

Again, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 comes in five colors: three standard ones and two Samsung exclusives. The standard colors are Silver Shadow, Pink, and Navy. The two exclusive Samsung colors, which can only be obtained on the Samsung website, are Craft Black and Purity White.

The 6.3-inch HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X cover display now features a new aspect ratio that helps provide a more natural bar-type viewing experience. It also has a 2376 x 968 pixel resolution at 410 pixels per inch (ppi) and a dynamic refresh rate from 1Hz to 120Hz.

The main screen is a 7.6-inch QXGA+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity Flex display with a 2160 x 1856 resolution at 374 ppi, a refresh rate between 1Hz and 120Hz, and a maximum brightness of 2,600 nits. Samsung added enhanced layers on the inner display to minimize the crease while maintaining overall strength.

Samsung also equipped the Galaxy Z Fold 6 with enhanced Armor Aluminum and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2. It has an IP48 water resistance rating. That means the Galaxy Z Fold 6 is the most durable of the Galaxy Z Fold series yet.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6: cameras

Unfortunately, Samsung didn’t make any significant improvements to the cameras on the Galaxy Z Fold 6 compared to its predecessor, as the specs remain the same.

On the rear, it has a triple camera system: a 50MP main camera with dual pixel autofocus (DPAF), optical image stabilization (OIS), and an f/1.8 aperture. The ultrawide lens is 12MP with an f/2.2 aperture and a 123-degree field of view. The 10MP telephoto camera has OIS, DPAF, an f/2.4 aperture, and 3x optical zoom.

The Galaxy Z Fold 6 also has two selfie cameras. The cover display selfie camera is 10MP with an f/2.2 aperture, while the inner-display camera is 4MP with an f/1.8 aperture.

Although the ultrawide camera is technically new, the specs are the same as those of the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and remain virtually unchanged.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6: performance and battery

Samsung did not skimp on the specs of the Galaxy Z Fold 6, which makes sense considering that it’s the top-tier foldable that it offers.

The Galaxy Z Fold 6 is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy chipset. It comes with 12GB RAM standard across all storage capacities. There are three choices for internal storage: 256GB, 512GB, or 1TB.

The Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy was first introduced with the Galaxy S24 series (S24, S24 Plus, and S24 Ultra), and we have high hopes for the performance that it gives the Galaxy Z Fold 6. The chip has proven to be quite fast, snappy, and power efficient. The Galaxy Z Fold 6 has a slew of new Galaxy AI tools, and the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy and 12GB RAM are plenty capable of processing any AI-related tasks you throw at it.

Inside the Galaxy Z Fold 6 is a 4,400mAh dual battery, which is the same capacity as its predecessor. It also has up to 25W wired charging speed, so you get around 50% charge in 30 minutes. It also has 15W wireless charging and 4.5W reverse wireless charging.

When it ships, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 will have Android 14 with Samsung’s One UI 6.1.1 layered on top. There will also be a lot of AI tools integrated directly into the OS thanks to Galaxy AI, and it will be optimized for the larger display of the Galaxy Z Fold 6. Some of the Galaxy AI features include Note Assist, Google Gemini, Interpreter, Live Translate, and more.

With Note Assist in Samsung Notes, users are able to get translations, summaries, and automatic formatting when taking notes. There is also embedded transcript for transcriptions and translation and summarization for voice recordings. PDF files in Samsung Notes can also have text translated and overlaid perfectly, and it supports texts in images and graphs, too. More features include Composer, which lets you create text to reflect certain tones right from the keyboard, and a sketch-to-image feature that can provide image options based on simple sketches and drawings.

The Gemini app lets you access Google’s AI-powered assistant for help with writing, planning, learning, or whatever else you can think of. Communication between people will be easier thanks to the Interpreter feature, which uses the dual-screen form factor to help people interact with each other via real-time translations. Live Translate can translate your phone calls directly as they happen.

Some of the AI phot- editing tools include a new AI-powered ProVisual Engine that ensures your photos come out their very best. Photo Assist helps you create professional-looking content, while Portrait Studio gives you different portrait styles like 3D cartoon, watercolor, and more. There is also instant slow-motion for video recording.

Circle to Search, a feature that launched with the Galaxy S24 series, is now better than ever. With the large display of the Galaxy Z Fold 6, you can capture more information at once, and it can even solve math problems.

Samsung did not give specifics on how long it plans to support the Galaxy Z Fold 6 specifically, but it should follow its previous guidelines. That means you should get at least seven years of software upgrades and security updates, which is on par with Google’s own policy for supported devices.