Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7: Everything we know so far

Table of Contents Table of Contents Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7: Design and display Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7: Camera Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7: Specs Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7: S Pen Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7: Release date

It feels like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 was only released yesterday, but Samsung’s most advanced smartphone ever was actually revealed almost a year ago now. And that means another uber-premium Samsung foldable is on the horizon. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 hasn’t been officially revealed yet, but we have plenty of leaks to dig into. Here’s everything you need to know about this upcoming new foldable, when you might be able to expect it, and what it might include.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7: Design and display

Samsung has been receiving some justifiable criticism recently for allowing its foldables to stagnate, especially following some new designs from Chinese phone companies. It doesn’t look as if we’ll be getting any huge changes with the Galaxy Z Fold 7, but Samsung is definitely making some alterations that will freshen up the Z Fold range.

Recommended Videos

Some of the earliest reports about the Z Fold 7 centered around its thickness. Thickness is rapidly becoming an important metric for foldable phones, as they tend to thicker than usual when folded — as much as two phones deep, which puts a hefty weight and thickness into a consumer’s pocket. So it’s unsurprising Samsung may be looking to reduce that. Way back in July 2024, it was reported that TM Roh, then head of Samsung’s Mobile divison, wanted to focus on making a slimmer folding phone. This eventually culminated in the Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition, a Korea-only exclusive that was notably slimmer than the Z Fold 6, and packed in new specifications and larger displays.

Excitingly for Samsung fans, the Special Edition is now reportedly the basis for the Z Fold 7, which means Samsung’s upcoming foldable could sport an 8-inch inner display and a 6.5-inch cover display. That’s an increase of 0.4-inches and 0.2-inches respectively from the Z Fold 6, and would comprise a significant jump up in screen real estate. It would also be, reportedly, a lot slimmer than the Z Fold 6.

These reports have largely stayed consistent over the months, with OnLeaks pushing the inner display size up to 8.2-inches, but keeping the 6.5-inch cover display of earlier leaks. Also consistent has been the narrative that Samsung will be revealing a much thinner phone, most likely to take on slimmer rivals like the Oppo Find N5. However, don’t expect the overall design to change much, as Samsung will likely keep the same look.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7: Camera

The phone’s design has been the centerpiece of most rumors and leaks at this stage, but that doesn’t mean we haven’t a little about the camera specs. Early speculation was that we could expect the Z Fold 7 to mimic not only the Special Edition’s new size, but also its upgraded 200-megapixel main camera. This was shot down in January of this year when it was claimed the Z Fold 7 wouldn’t get much in the way of camera upgrades, but has since come roaring back with a vengeance.

Where does this leave us? A little confused, much like the current reports. As it is, it wouldn’t be unusual for Samsung to be looking at an upgraded camera, as the Z Fold range has been rocking similar specs since the Galaxy Z Fold 4. So to say the lenses are getting on a bit is understating the problem. However, with Samsung reportedly looking at slimming the phone down and expanding the screen size, it’s also possible it will push any serious camera upgrades to the Z Fold 8, in order to save a bit of money. So even if a 200MP main lens is possible, we expect they’ll keep the telephoto and wide-angle lenses the same to save a few pennies.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7: Specs

We’ve heard less about the Z Fold 7’s potential specs than you might expect, as most of the speculation has been about the phone’s rumored size changes. This makes sense, as it was always the phone’s form factor that made it unique, rather than its inner hardware.

However, we can definitely count on this being a high-end premium flagship phone. That means to expect the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, like the Galaxy S25, as well as comparable amounts of RAM. We expect up to 1TB of storage too, as per the previous models.

One disappointing piece of news is that the Z Fold 7’s charging speeds are expected to stay at a disappointing 25W. That’s far slower than the 45W charging rate on the Galaxy S25 Plus and S25 Ultra, and very far behind the 80W charging on the OnePlus 13. Not having faster charging speeds would be a real letdown for such a premium phone.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7: S Pen

One interesting piece of news involves the Samsung S Pen, and the Fold Edition that may be available for the Z Fold 7. Reports are saying that Samsung is looking to trim out parts of the S Pen to make it slimmer, and help it fit with a now-slimmer Z Fold 7. Specifically, it may be looking to remove the stylus’s digitizer element and replace it with an active electrostatic (AES) system. This change would reduce input lag for the stylus, without affecting pressure sensitivity, and would also allow Samsung to make the S Pen a bit thinner too. On the flipside, it would make it heavier and require it to need regular recharges, which would be a new challenge for the Z Fold.

Whether this will materialize or not remains to be seen, but it’s also assumed it would lead to a price rise in the S Pen Fold Edition, so keep an eye out for that if it does happen.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7: Release date

The potential release date of the Z Fold 7 is a bit of a mystery at this point, but the easy money is on a July reveal. The Z Fold 6 and Z Fold 5 were both revealed in July of their respective years, and while Samsung has moved dates around before, it’s always a good idea to go with prior trends unless we hear otherwise. Pencil in a reveal for July and wait and see.

The price is another area we haven’t heard much about, but don’t expect to see prices go down. The Z Fold 65’s starting price of $1,900 is a good expectation for the Z Fold 7, and since Samsung increased prices with that phone, we wouldn’t assume it would be looking to do the same once again. However, that may change as we hear more in the run-up to a reveal, so make sure to check back with us from time-to-time to find out the latest.