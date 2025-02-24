 Skip to main content
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 leak shows an old design in a thinner chassis

Leaked render of Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7
Android Headlines

Samsung is currently in a rather boring rut when it comes to smartphone innovation. The likes of Huawei Mate XT, Oppo Find N5, and Honor Magic V3 have redrawn the lines of competition with bold designs and impressive hardware. But it seems a course correction for Samsung will finally materialize this year.

Leakster OnLeaks (via Android Headlines) has shared alleged product renders and a video depicting the Galaxy Z Fold 7, which is poised for a global debut in the second half of 2025. The fundamental design is a familiar affair, but the side profile is noticeably slimmer compared to the Galaxy Z Fold 6.

As per the leaked material, the upcoming phone’s cross section comes in at just 9.5mm, which makes it roughly 1.5 thinner than the current-gen foldable flagship from Samsung. The report notes that in its unfolded state, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 will be even thinner than the Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition, which was launched a few months ago.

Leaked render of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 showing its side profile.
Android Headlines

Digging into the hardware side of things, the phone will offer an 8.2-inch inner flexible panel, while the cover display is a 6.5-inch OLED unit. As expected, it will rely on Qualcomm’s top-tier Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC, while the battery capacity remains at 4,400mAh without any notable boost in charging capabilities.

The biggest upgrade, however, might be reserved for the imaging hardware. Samsung is reportedly eyeing a 200-megapixel primary camera for the Galaxy Z Fold 7, which would put it in the same league as the Galaxy S25 Ultra. The ultrawide and telephoto cameras will likely stick with 12-megapixel and 10-megapixel sensors, respectively.

Leaked render of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 showing its front and rear profiles.
Android Headlines

In addition to the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and a corresponding clamshell Flip model, Samsung might deliver a big surprise at its next Unpacked event this year. Taking some inspiration from Huawei’s Mate XT, Samsung might also launch a tri-fold phone at some point around July.

This ambitious phone will reportedly feature two display units, inspired by the Galaxy Flex G concept it showcased at CES 2022. The inner display is divided into three parts across two crease lines, on which the left and right portions fold inward to create a triple-layer look. This one will be produced in very small numbers, and it might initially be limited to a few markets only. 

