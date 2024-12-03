 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

The Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Flip 7 are set to get significant display upgrades

By
Samsung Galaxy AI on the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

Samsung’s 2025 lineup of foldable phones is expected to be released next summer, but news about them continues to emerge. The latest update is quite significant. According to display supply chain industry consultant Ross Young (via GSMArena), the new foldable devices will feature larger screens.

The source indicates that the Galaxy Z Fold 7 will feature the same panels found on the recently released Galaxy Fold Special Edition. This includes an 8-inch foldable main screen and a 6.5-inch cover display. The current Galaxy Z Fold 6 has a 7.6-inch primary and 6.3-inch cover display. Young also anticipates that the Galaxy Z Flip 7 will have a 6.85-inch foldable display and a 4-inch cover display. The Galaxy Z Flip 6 has a 6.7-inch main display and a 3.4-inch cover display.

Recommended Videos

Samsung’s possible moves come as Digital Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC) recently reported that the foldable smartphone market stalled this year despite the overall smartphone market’s rising fortunes. DSCC projects that foldable smartphone sales will rise by 5% year over year in 2024, but are likely to decline by 4% in 2025. From 2019 to the present, the market experienced annual growth of at least 40%.

The weather widget on a Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6.
The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 Joe Maring / Digital Trends

The same projection noted that panel shipments for the Galaxy Z Flip 6, released earlier this year, are expected to be off by at least 10% compared to Galaxy Z Flip 5 shipments.

Related

The Galaxy Z Flip is the world’s bestselling foldable.

Meanwhile, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 is anticipated to surpass the Galaxy Z Fold 5 in shipments by at least mid-single digits. However, Samsung’s overall procurement of foldable panels is expected to decline by over 20%, reaching its lowest level since 2021, as older models are also underperforming.

The open Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6.
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

Offering larger displays on future foldables is a step in the right direction. On its own, however, it’s probably not enough to improve overall sales. Foldable smartphones are significantly more expensive than regular models, likely contributing to the slowdown in sales within this category. Samsung appears to recognize this issue, as recent rumors indicate it is developing more affordable versions of its foldable devices.

The Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 will likely be announced next summer. In addition to updated displays, these phones may feature enhanced cameras, different chipsets, and refined designs. Samsung’s first trifold smartphone could also be revealed next year, as could a more affordable Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Bryan M. Wolfe
Bryan M. Wolfe
Mobile and A/V Freelancer
Bryan M. Wolfe has over a decade of experience as a technology writer. He writes about mobile.
We just got an early tease for Samsung’s next folding phones
Samsung Galaxy AI on the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6.

Samsung, like most other phone manufacturers, sticks to a pretty predictable schedule: a new numbered iteration per model per year. That's why we weren't surprised to hear that a Galaxy Z Flip 7 and Galaxy Z Fold 7 were slated for 2025, but we now have confirmation. Their codenames just leaked, and we also learned of an unexpected third model.

GalaxyClub broke the news after receiving information from Samsung. According to the site, the Galaxy Z Flip 7 is code-named B7, while the Galaxy Z Fold 7 is code-named Q7. There's also a third model with the code name Q7M, but it's not clear what this entry actually is. Since it bears a derivative code name, this handset is likely a spinoff of the Galaxy Z Fold 7 — though we don't know what that entails.

Read more
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition is slimmer, yet more powerful
Rear view of Samsung Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition.

Samsung has just pulled a bit of a surprise by giving a svelte design makeover to its flagship foldable phone. Earlier today, the company introduced the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition in its home market.

The latest foldable phone from Samsung makes a couple of key upgrades in the design and camera departments. First, Samsung has shaved off 1.5 millimeters of thickness compared to the Galaxy Z Fold 6. The weight, however, has only reduced by 3 grams, so it's hardly much of a difference.

Read more
October 21 will be a big day for Samsung foldables
Multi-tasking on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6.

Yesterday, we published a story speculating on the exact launch date for the Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition. That story suggested the date wouldn't be October 18 as we had previously believed, but perhaps October 25. As it turns out, both were wrong. Samsung released a video confirming the official launch date of its latest foldable handset, and it's October 21.

At only 12 seconds long, the video is light on information. Samsung's Korean site says the announcement is for "a new Galaxy with yet another innovation." While it doesn't specifically name the Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition, it doesn't take a psychic to figure out what the event is about, especially with the number of leaks that have already emerged about this phone.

Read more