The Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Flip 7 are set to get significant display upgrades

Samsung’s 2025 lineup of foldable phones is expected to be released next summer, but news about them continues to emerge. The latest update is quite significant. According to display supply chain industry consultant Ross Young (via GSMArena), the new foldable devices will feature larger screens.

The source indicates that the Galaxy Z Fold 7 will feature the same panels found on the recently released Galaxy Fold Special Edition. This includes an 8-inch foldable main screen and a 6.5-inch cover display. The current Galaxy Z Fold 6 has a 7.6-inch primary and 6.3-inch cover display. Young also anticipates that the Galaxy Z Flip 7 will have a 6.85-inch foldable display and a 4-inch cover display. The Galaxy Z Flip 6 has a 6.7-inch main display and a 3.4-inch cover display.

Samsung’s possible moves come as Digital Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC) recently reported that the foldable smartphone market stalled this year despite the overall smartphone market’s rising fortunes. DSCC projects that foldable smartphone sales will rise by 5% year over year in 2024, but are likely to decline by 4% in 2025. From 2019 to the present, the market experienced annual growth of at least 40%.

The same projection noted that panel shipments for the Galaxy Z Flip 6, released earlier this year, are expected to be off by at least 10% compared to Galaxy Z Flip 5 shipments.

The Galaxy Z Flip is the world’s bestselling foldable.

Meanwhile, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 is anticipated to surpass the Galaxy Z Fold 5 in shipments by at least mid-single digits. However, Samsung’s overall procurement of foldable panels is expected to decline by over 20%, reaching its lowest level since 2021, as older models are also underperforming.

Offering larger displays on future foldables is a step in the right direction. On its own, however, it’s probably not enough to improve overall sales. Foldable smartphones are significantly more expensive than regular models, likely contributing to the slowdown in sales within this category. Samsung appears to recognize this issue, as recent rumors indicate it is developing more affordable versions of its foldable devices.

The Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 will likely be announced next summer. In addition to updated displays, these phones may feature enhanced cameras, different chipsets, and refined designs. Samsung’s first trifold smartphone could also be revealed next year, as could a more affordable Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE.