Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked is just around the corner, and a new leak has revealed the pricing of the next Galaxy products, at least in Europe. The leak comes from Steve Hemmerstoffer, or OnLeaks. As per the report, the new foldables and the upcoming Galaxy Watch 5 look to see pricing updates from 20 euros to as much as 200 euros.

According to the report, the Galaxy Fold 4 is expected to cost 1,800 euros ($1,834) for the base model, with the flagship 512GB model going up to 1,920 euros ($1,955). The Flip 4 is expected to range from 1,109 euros ($1,130) to 1,170 euros ($1,212). As for the smartwatches, the Galaxy Watch 5 will start from 300 euros ($305) and go up to 380 euros ($387), with the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro from 470 euros ($478) to 500 euros ($509). Bearing in mind these conversions are exclusive of taxes and promotions, these leaked prices are all more than the current retail prices for equivalent models, with the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip costing more 70 euros more than the Flip 3 for its base model. The Watch 5 Pro is hard to scale since it’s the first time Samsung is launching a “Pro” model, but it’s going to be 200 euros more than the base Galaxy Watch 4.

While Samsung was previously expected to reduce the pricing of the Galaxy Flip and Fold 4, these reports from the usually reliable Onleaks make a case for the opposite. We’ll see how these reports scale out in a few weeks when Samsung hosts its Unpacked event next week, August 10.

In other news, Samsung is also expected to move away from the Galaxy “Z” branding as reported by a leaker, SnoopyTech, on Twitter. While not intrinsic to the foldable which only acquired the branding from Fold 2 onwards, the invasion of Ukraine has been cited as a factor in this reversal of position. The letter Z has picked up a reputation in certain parts of Europe and has even been banned in some countries when used on its own. It would be logical for the company would be hoping to avoid any connotations, especially when it would be trivial to solve them. We have reached out to Samsung for comment on this, and will update if a response is forthcoming.

