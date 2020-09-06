Samsung, which just recently unveiled the Galaxy Z Fold 2, is reportedly working on another device in the Galaxy Z family that will take on Microsoft’s Surface Duo.

Rumored to be called the Galaxy Z Fold S, the foldable smartphone will reportedly feature a 360-degree hinge that will allow outward and inward folding, SamMobile reported, citing an insider. This will make its design similar to the Surface Duo, which is set to start shipping on September 10 for $1,399.

However, unlike the Surface Duo, which features two separate screens joined together by a hinge, the Galaxy Z Fold S is rumored to come with a single flexible OLED screen. It is unclear, however, if the device will feature a secondary display on its cover similar to the Galaxy Z Fold 2.

Samsung is said to be targeting a 2021 release for the Galaxy Z Fold S, but it remains to be seen if the device will feature flagship-level specifications such as the Galaxy Z Fold 2 or something similar to the internals of the Galaxy Z Flip.

Digital Trends has reached out to Samsung to attempt to confirm the development of the Galaxy Z Fold S. We will update this article as soon as we hear back.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2

Samsung unveiled the Galaxy Z Fold 2 at Galaxy Unpacked 2020, which also featured the Galaxy Note 20, the Galaxy Watch 3, the Galaxy Buds Live, and the Galaxy Tab S7.

The Galaxy Z Fold 2 features several major improvements from its predecessor, the Galaxy Fold, in terms of aspects such as design, processing power, and durability.

