If you were thinking about getting a Galaxy Z Fold 3, one of your biggest concerns was probably durability due to problems with previous generations . We addressed that issue in our review, but a new video from Samsung demonstrates some of the testing procedures its Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 phones undergo.

“Our high-tech, innovative tests include environmental chamber, water resistance, S Pen usability, and folding test,” says a press release accompanying the video.

The environmental chamber tests phones in a variety of climates, like dry or cold conditions. S Pens weren’t compatible with the Galaxy Z Fold 2 or Z Flip, but they are supported by these newer models, making the extra space offered by two screens even more functional.

As for the folding test, robotic arms open and close the devices over and over, making sure these foldable devices will live up to their namesake for years. According to the press release, “The Galaxy Z series devices undergo rigorous folding test to outlast 200,000 folds — or around five years of use is folded and unfolded 100 times a day.”

Most impressive is the water resistance test. The Galaxy Z Fold3 and Z Flip3 are rated IPX8 for water resistance. The rating indicates they can survive in up to 1.5 meters of fresh water for up to half an hour. Not only will they survive, but they’ll keep playing video even while submerged.

A drop in the bathtub shouldn’t be a problem, but these phones still aren’t dustproof, so they should kept safe at the beach to prevent sand from getting into the hinge mechanism. That’s just one of a long list of care tips you’ll receive if you get one of these phones. Protecting multiple screens requires some caution, but the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 are much more durable than previous models.

Foldable smartphones had several false starts, but it seems like they’re here to stay. Samsung’s foldables command a high price, beginning at $1,799 for the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and $1,049 for the Z Flip 3, but they boast all the features consumers expect from a flagship phone in 2021. If you want a foldable smartphone, you’re not going to find a better one, though we say that without having tested the Microsoft Surface Duo 2 yet.

