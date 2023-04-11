Over at Amazon, you can buy the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 foldable phone for $1,400 instead of $1,800. One of the better phone deals around, it doesn’t quite go as low as the Black Friday best of $1,370 but $30 isn’t much to quibble over when you’re already saving $400 on a stylish and unique-looking phone. We can’t see it staying this price for very long given how rare such a deep discount occurs, but let’s take a quick look at why it’s such an appealing device.

Why you should buy the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is a unique foldable phone which partially explains why it’s not among the best phones right now. However, if you can afford it, you’ll still benefit from a fantastic phone. On the outside, it has a 6.2-inch Dynamic AMOLED screen with a 2316 x 904 resolution along with a 120Hz refresh rate. Open it up and you gain a 7.6-inch screen with the same refresh rate but an increased resolution of 2176 x 1812. It looks great with smaller bezels than you’d think and a crease that is barely noticeable while you use it.

Speedy performance from the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor helps you multitask well or play the latest games. New software features make it simple to juggle apps or fit them side-by-side with multitasking one of the phone’s strongest points. It’s easily one of the best Android phones for being productive without needing a separate device. During downtime, you’ll also appreciate its 50MP main camera, 12MP 123-degree wide-angle camera, and its 10MP telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom and 30x maximum digital zoom. It can record video at up to 8K at 24 frames per second too.

The only downside to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4? Its battery life comes in at about a day of heavy use but we’re not really surprised given how powerful it is and how gorgeous its screens are.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is usually priced at $1,800 but right now at Amazon, you can buy it for $1,400. That’s just $30 more than its best-ever price which was way back during Black Friday 2022. This is the price cut you’ve been waiting for, so buy it now before it goes back up soon.

