Samsung has no idea what it’s doing with smartwatches

I don’t know what Samsung is doing with its smartwatches, and this leads me to believe that it’s not so sure either.

Samsung has released a new version of its bread-and-butter model annually for a while, with the most recent being the Galaxy Watch 7. And each new model has been joined by another model. The trouble is that each time Samsung has added a different model to the range, it has then seemingly abandoned it soon after. It’s confusing, annoying, and disappointing.

All the Gear, no idea

This is not a new phenomenon, as Samsung has thrown more smartwatches at the wall to see what sticks than any other brand. Early on, it messed around with names and features quite a lot, which was understandable when most companies were still figuring out what to do with the new tech. The Galaxy Gear came along in 2013 and was followed by models that dropped the Galaxy name and relied on S-series numbers (like the brand’s top phones) to differentiate models.

It soon muddied the waters with the Gear S3 Classic and the Gear S3 Frontier, along with the Gear Fit fitness band range and a Gear Sport watch in 2017. Then, in 2018, it changed things up by rebranding its smartwatches to become the Galaxy Watch. Since then, we’ve seen subsequent numbered releases for the standard smartwatch each year.

Unfortunately, the switch over to the Galaxy name didn’t help Samsung better illustrate its plan for its other smartwatches. It missed the Galaxy Watch 2 entirely, releasing the first Galaxy Watch Active models that year instead, and then it dropped the Active series in favor of a Classic model with a rotating bezel and a new, more upmarket design. When the Galaxy Watch 5 came along, Samsung decided the Classic name should go away and launched the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro instead.

The one-and-done Pro name didn’t return the year after, but Samsung rolled out another Classic model alongside the Galaxy Watch 6. But this year, Samsung hasn’t bothered with a Classic or a Pro, or even an Active. Instead, we’ve now got the Galaxy Watch Ultra. I’m all for variation, advancement, and keeping things fresh, but I believe continuity is really important too. Only the regular Galaxy Watch has stayed unchanged over the past years, which, rather than being a good thing, actually only compounds the problem.

What’s the plan here?

I checked in with Samsung to see if it would give us an insight into what’s happening with the Pro and Classic names now the Ultra is here. Lee Dinham, mobile experience product specialist for Samsung U.K. and Ireland, told Digital Trends by email:

“At Samsung, we continually monitor consumer needs and market trends to help determine product launches. This year, we announced the Galaxy Watch Ultra to our current lineup. Designed for performance enthusiasts, the Galaxy Watch Ultra represents a premium smartwatch equipped with ultimate capabilities and intelligence.”

By “continually monitoring consumer needs and market trends,” it seems Samsung has concluded we can’t make up our minds and all want something different each year. This is reflected by the fact the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic still seems to be a current model, just as the Watch 5 Pro was last year until the Ultra came along to replace it.

Why is all this chopping and changing a problem? Having a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it release every year doesn’t build confidence or loyalty. What if you liked the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro and want the same again, just better? It doesn’t exist, and there’s no indication a replacement will ever come along, either.

It’s the same with the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic. Perhaps you liked the look, but weren’t in a position to buy it just before the new models were announced, so you waited to see the new one. Tough luck; there’s no Galaxy Watch 7 Classic to buy.

The Galaxy Watch Ultra is different again. It’s closer in marketing strategy to the Watch 5 Pro, but totally different in design, so there’s no family resemblance for eager buyers to latch on to or to help understand the range.

The Galaxy Watch 7 doesn’t really help

The only Samsung smartwatch range that makes sense is the standard Galaxy Watch, which has steadily advanced over the past few years with minimal alterations. The design has remained very similar since the Galaxy Watch 4, a wise decision given that it looks excellent and never really seems to age. Unfortunately, it doesn’t seem to change much internally, either.

Samsung has the same problem as Apple with its core smartwatch: There are only so many technical advancements you can make to it each year, so it ends up being a model few will desperately want to upgrade each year or even every other year. This is where a second model in the lineup comes in handy, giving buyers either a reason to upgrade or at least aspire to upgrade in the very near future.

But when the range outside of the Galaxy Watch changes dramatically every year, it’s confusing for newcomers once they start to do a little digging. Even Samsung’s own website shows the Galaxy Watch 7 alongside the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic, the Galaxy Watch Ultra, and the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro. You can’t buy the Watch 5 Pro through Samsung’s store, but it’s still there, baffling everyone with its presence.

Will next year clear things up?

What’s going to happen to Samsung’s smartwatches in 2025? I’ve got no idea, which is less exciting than it sounds. Samsung may produce a sequel to the Galaxy Watch Ultra, resurrect the Pro name for a new model, or give us another Classic with a rotating bezel. Or it may come up with yet another new model and add the Ultra to the list of failed attempts to match Apple’s simple-to-understand Watch, SE, and Ultra ranges.

I’d love to see some more consistency in Samsung’s smartwatch range. Yes, getting all-new models is exciting, but it’s not like the Pro or Ultra are all that compelling or bring much new to the game. Only the Watch 6 Classic is truly different from other smartwatches out there, and it’s the model I’d like to see updated and released alongside the Galaxy Watch 8 and then enhanced over the next few years, too.

Samsung has got its top smartphone range right, with the S24, Z Fold, and Z Flip devices all clearly differentiated. This makes it much easier for buyers to make a decision and then become loyal customers. Samsung nailed customer loyalty with the Note range before all this, but it simply can’t seem to get it right with smartwatches. Creating a core selection and sticking with it for a few years would be a step in the right direction.