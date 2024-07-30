 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. Features

Samsung has no idea what it’s doing with smartwatches

By
The Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra.
Joe Maring / Digital Trends

I don’t know what Samsung is doing with its smartwatches, and this leads me to believe that it’s not so sure either.

Samsung has released a new version of its bread-and-butter model annually for a while, with the most recent being the Galaxy Watch 7. And each new model has been joined by another model. The trouble is that each time Samsung has added a different model to the range, it has then seemingly abandoned it soon after. It’s confusing, annoying, and disappointing.

Recommended Videos

All the Gear, no idea

Samsung Galaxy Gear 2
The Samsung Galaxy Gear 2 Digital Trends

This is not a new phenomenon, as Samsung has thrown more smartwatches at the wall to see what sticks than any other brand. Early on, it messed around with names and features quite a lot, which was understandable when most companies were still figuring out what to do with the new tech. The Galaxy Gear came along in 2013 and was followed by models that dropped the Galaxy name and relied on S-series numbers (like the brand’s top phones) to differentiate models.

It soon muddied the waters with the Gear S3 Classic and the Gear S3 Frontier, along with the Gear Fit fitness band range and a Gear Sport watch in 2017. Then, in 2018, it changed things up by rebranding its smartwatches to become the Galaxy Watch. Since then, we’ve seen subsequent numbered releases for the standard smartwatch each year.

Galaxy Watch Active 2 on Wrist
Galaxy Watch Active 2 Digital Trends

Unfortunately, the switch over to the Galaxy name didn’t help Samsung better illustrate its plan for its other smartwatches. It missed the Galaxy Watch 2 entirely, releasing the first Galaxy Watch Active models that year instead, and then it dropped the Active series in favor of a Classic model with a rotating bezel and a new, more upmarket design. When the Galaxy Watch 5 came along, Samsung decided the Classic name should go away and launched the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro instead.

The one-and-done Pro name didn’t return the year after, but Samsung rolled out another Classic model alongside the Galaxy Watch 6. But this year, Samsung hasn’t bothered with a Classic or a Pro, or even an Active. Instead, we’ve now got the Galaxy Watch Ultra. I’m all for variation, advancement, and keeping things fresh, but I believe continuity is really important too. Only the regular Galaxy Watch has stayed unchanged over the past years, which, rather than being a good thing, actually only compounds the problem.

What’s the plan here?

Galaxy Watch Ultra in white
The Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra in white Andy Boxall/Digital Trends

I checked in with Samsung to see if it would give us an insight into what’s happening with the Pro and Classic names now the Ultra is here. Lee Dinham, mobile experience product specialist for Samsung U.K. and Ireland, told Digital Trends by email:

“At Samsung, we continually monitor consumer needs and market trends to help determine product launches. This year, we announced the Galaxy Watch Ultra to our current lineup. Designed for performance enthusiasts, the Galaxy Watch Ultra represents a premium smartwatch equipped with ultimate capabilities and intelligence.”

By “continually monitoring consumer needs and market trends,” it seems Samsung has concluded we can’t make up our minds and all want something different each year. This is reflected by the fact the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic still seems to be a current model, just as the Watch 5 Pro was last year until the Ultra came along to replace it.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic on a person's wrist.
The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

Why is all this chopping and changing a problem? Having a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it release every year doesn’t build confidence or loyalty. What if you liked the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro and want the same again, just better? It doesn’t exist, and there’s no indication a replacement will ever come along, either.

It’s the same with the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic. Perhaps you liked the look, but weren’t in a position to buy it just before the new models were announced, so you waited to see the new one. Tough luck; there’s no Galaxy Watch 7 Classic to buy.

The Galaxy Watch Ultra is different again. It’s closer in marketing strategy to the Watch 5 Pro, but totally different in design, so there’s no family resemblance for eager buyers to latch on to or to help understand the range.

The Galaxy Watch 7 doesn’t really help

The display turned on on the Galaxy Watch 7.
The Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 Joe Maring / Digital Trends

The only Samsung smartwatch range that makes sense is the standard Galaxy Watch, which has steadily advanced over the past few years with minimal alterations. The design has remained very similar since the Galaxy Watch 4, a wise decision given that it looks excellent and never really seems to age. Unfortunately, it doesn’t seem to change much internally, either.

Samsung has the same problem as Apple with its core smartwatch: There are only so many technical advancements you can make to it each year, so it ends up being a model few will desperately want to upgrade each year or even every other year. This is where a second model in the lineup comes in handy, giving buyers either a reason to upgrade or at least aspire to upgrade in the very near future.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro against some leaves.
Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

But when the range outside of the Galaxy Watch changes dramatically every year, it’s confusing for newcomers once they start to do a little digging. Even Samsung’s own website shows the Galaxy Watch 7 alongside the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic, the Galaxy Watch Ultra, and the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro. You can’t buy the Watch 5 Pro through Samsung’s store, but it’s still there, baffling everyone with its presence.

Will next year clear things up?

The Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra, seen from above.
The Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra Joe Maring / Digital Trends

What’s going to happen to Samsung’s smartwatches in 2025? I’ve got no idea, which is less exciting than it sounds. Samsung may produce a sequel to the Galaxy Watch Ultra, resurrect the Pro name for a new model, or give us another Classic with a rotating bezel. Or it may come up with yet another new model and add the Ultra to the list of failed attempts to match Apple’s simple-to-understand Watch, SE, and Ultra ranges.

I’d love to see some more consistency in Samsung’s smartwatch range. Yes, getting all-new models is exciting, but it’s not like the Pro or Ultra are all that compelling or bring much new to the game. Only the Watch 6 Classic is truly different from other smartwatches out there, and it’s the model I’d like to see updated and released alongside the Galaxy Watch 8 and then enhanced over the next few years, too.

Samsung has got its top smartphone range right, with the S24, Z Fold, and Z Flip devices all clearly differentiated. This makes it much easier for buyers to make a decision and then become loyal customers. Samsung nailed customer loyalty with the Note range before all this, but it simply can’t seem to get it right with smartwatches. Creating a core selection and sticking with it for a few years would be a step in the right direction.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Andy Boxall
Andy Boxall
Senior Mobile Writer
Andy is a Senior Writer at Digital Trends, where he concentrates on mobile technology, a subject he has written about for…
Everything you need to know about the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7
The Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 laying on a table.

Samsung took the wraps off some exciting new products at its latest Unpacked event on July 10. While most of these are the latest releases in product families that have become well-established by now, that doesn’t mean the 2024 versions don’t pack in some welcome enhancements.

That’s certainly the case with the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7. It may be sticking with Samsung’s iconic design, but it has a lot more to offer under the hood, and if you’ve been on the fence about Samsung’s wearables, this could be a great year to jump in. Here's everything you need to know about it.
Samsung Galaxy Watch 7: price and availability

Read more
How to watch Samsung Galaxy Unpacked on Wednesday
Samsung logo sign at the Mobile World Congress.

It's almost time! After numerous leaks over the past few months, the next round of Samsung products will finally be announced at the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event.

New phones, watches, and the company's first smart ring will almost certainly be announced. But when is this next Galaxy Unpacked happening? And how can you watch it? We have all of the details.
When is Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked event?
The Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event for July 2024 is set for Wednesday, July 10, starting at 9 a.m. ET/6 a.m. PT. The event is happening in Paris, France, the site of this year's Summer Olympic Games.
How to watch Samsung Galaxy Unpacked
Like previous Galaxy Unpacked events, Samsung is live streaming this month's Unpacked across multiple platforms. You can watch it on the Samsung website, the Samsung Community page, and YouTube.
What we expect from Galaxy Unpacked 2024
Galaxy Z Fold 6 render OnLeaks / SmartPrix

Read more
Samsung has revealed a major Galaxy Watch 7 spec
Apps page on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6.

Samsung's next Unpacked event is only a week away. And, naturally, leaks about the upcoming foldables, watches, and Samsung's newest product -- the Galaxy Ring -- have already informed us about what to expect. Adding to this momentum, Samsung just announced a new chip that is likely to power the Galaxy Watch 7 series and the Galaxy Watch Ultra.

Dubbed "Exynos W1000," this is Samsung's first commercial chip built on a more advanced 3-nanometer process. As per the new product page that popped up on Samsung Semiconductor's website, the refined manufacturing process translates to 2.7 times better performance than the previous Exynos W930 that drives the Galaxy Watch 6 and 6 Classic.

Read more