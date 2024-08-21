 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

Samsung just updated this two-year-old phone with a great new feature

By
Someone holding the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE.
Samsung

When Samsung introduced Galaxy AI earlier this year, it initially only rolled out the tool to its flagship phones, which were released in 2022 and later. This meant phones like the Galaxy S21 FE did not receive new features like Circle to Search. However, this has finally changed.

According to SamMobile, Samsung’s August 2024 security update has added this feature to the Galaxy S21 FE.

Recommended Videos

Circle to Search allows you to search by circling, highlighting, or scribbling around the text or image you’re interested in. This feature lets you quickly look up definitions, find related information, or identify objects in photos or videos.

The Galaxy S21 “Fan Edition” was released one year after the flagship Galaxy S21 devices. It has a 6.4-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display and Exynos or Snapdragon chips. When the Galaxy S21 FE was launched, we were impressed with its strong cameras and powerful specifications, especially at its price points. However, we were less impressed with its battery life and touchscreen performance.

Of all the Galaxy AI features, only Circle to Search was available on the other Galaxy S21 models.

Similar to the upcoming Apple Intelligence, Galaxy AI is a set of artificial intelligence features built into Samsung’s Galaxy devices. It aims to improve different aspects of the smartphone experience, including photography, translation, productivity, and accessibility.

Samsung’s August 2024 security patch is currently being distributed worldwide. It is said to fix 50 Android and Samsung One UI security vulnerabilities. You can access the update by looking in the phone’s Settings > Software update menu and seeing whether it’s installed.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Bryan M. Wolfe
Bryan M. Wolfe
Bryan M. Wolfe has over a decade of experience as a technology writer. He writes about mobile.
Samsung just confirmed big upgrades for the Galaxy S25
The back of the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra in Titanium Orange.

It shouldn’t be a surprise that Samsung is working on the Samsung Galaxy S25; that’s to be expected since a new flagship generation gets launched every year. What is surprising is just how early Samsung has decided to confirm the existence of the upcoming device. It did so in the latest earnings call, confirming not just the existence of the S25 series ,but also some of the specs.

“So, on your second question, we’ve consistently upgraded the hardware in our S Series to deliver industry-leading experiences to customers, and we’ll continue to enhance key experiences as well (as) upgrade hardware so that we can offer top performance,” said Samsung MX Vice President Daniel Arujo. "For camera and display specs in particular, where we’ve been leading, the S25 at launch will have top-of-the-line upgrades. And we’re also preparing industry-best APs and memory to boost AI performance and offer an overall premium experience,”

Read more
A new Samsung phone just leaked, and it’s a lot different from the Galaxy S24 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy A06 render.

Samsung Galaxy A06 render. GizNext via Onleaks

A new Samsung phone has just gotten a pretty substantial leak, and surprisingly, it isn’t a flagship. The leak comes from GizNext (via Onleaks), which has revealed everything there is to know about the Samsung Galaxy A06 in painstaking detail. Notably, this is a fairly entry-level phone that’s expected to have budget pricing characteristics of the Galaxy A-series and serve as a successor to the Galaxy A05.

Read more
Samsung’s next folding phone may feature a massive redesign
A person holding the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and showing the hinge.

Samsung recently announced the Galaxy Z Fold 6, but there are rumors of another foldable release before the year ends called the "Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim." A reliable leaker, Ice Universe, now suggests the new phone will feature a cover screen with the same aspect ratio as the Galaxy S24 Ultra.

If true, it would mean a wider, more normal-looking cover screen than the regular Galaxy Z Fold 6. This could potentially represent a significant redesign for Samsung's foldable phones.

Read more