You usually have to wait until after Thanksgiving for the best Black Friday deals, but Samsung is getting a head start with two new color variants for the Galaxy Note 10, and some exclusive trade-in deals. Starting from Thursday 21, you can grab a Galaxy Note 10 in aura red and aura pink, and a free pair of Galaxy Buds. Best of all, some smart trade-in and buying options can net you your Note 10 for as little as $99, saving you almost $900.

Of course, there are some extensive caveats on those deals. Firstly, the new colors. The aura red and aura pink are only available in limited quantities in the U.S., and you’ll need to limit yourself to specific buying options to get them. At the time of writing, you can pick up the aura pink Note 10 when you buy unlocked or from T-Mobile. The aura red is even more exclusive, and you can currently only get it from T-Mobile.

The heavy discount to $310 comes for all models, but there are some details to that as well. Specifically, it’s split into three distinct discounts. First is a straight $200 saving directly from Samsung when bought from Samsung.com. That discount goes up to $300 when bought with a carrier financing plan from Verizon, AT&T, or Sprint. There’s no additional bonus to picking a plan from T-Mobile or U.S. Cellular.

The final bonus comes from trading in an old device, and Samsung has amped up the trade-in discount for Black Friday. Discounts range depending on the age of the device, but you’ll get $550 off when trading in a Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus or iPhone XS Max, while the regular Galaxy S7 or iPhone 6S will only net you $50. Adding one of the phones from the top level of trade-ins will bring your Note 10 down to an incredible $99 — with a free pair of the exceptional Samsung Galaxy Buds thrown into the bargain. Upgrade to a Note 10 Plus with 512GB of storage and your top discounts will net you a powerful flagship for $350. That’s pretty good.

Of course, those are some pretty stringent conditions, and we doubt many have a Galaxy S10 Plus lying around. But if you do, there’s never been a better way to get hold of one of Samsung’s top premium flagship phones for 2019.

