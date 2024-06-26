 Skip to main content
Samsung may do something unheard of with the Galaxy S25

The back of the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra.
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

Rumors about the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S25 series are slowly emerging, some more believable than others. The latest rumor falls into the “take it with a grain of salt” category.

A new report from The Financial News out of South Korea states that Samsung might choose to add a MediaTek chip in its latest flagship devices, at least for handsets in some regions. If this news is accurate, it would represent a significant change for Samsung’s Galaxy S phones.

For years, Samsung has elected to include the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon chips in its top mobile product lineup in most regions, although some have received versions of its Exynos chips. For instance, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 is the high-end chip found in the Galaxy S24 Ultra in all regions and the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24 Plus in certain areas, such as the U.S. On the other hand, the Samsung Exynos 2400 is present in certain Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24 Plus models in other parts of the world.

This latest news suggests Samsung could use three chips in some combination of the Galaxy S25, S25 Plus, and S25 Ultra. The report says high prices on Qualcomm Snapdragon flagship chips are the reason for the possible change.

Someone holding the Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus with its screen turned on.
Joe Maring / Digital Trends

It’s unlikely that Samsung will change its chip in 2025. Instead, the Galaxy S25 series is expected to use the upcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 and the in-house Exynos 2500. Interestingly, just days ago, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said Qualcomm would be the sole chip supplier for the entire series, so obviously, the rumors are all over the place for now.

The new Galaxy S25 smartphone series will likely be announced early next year. Previous rumors suggest significant camera upgrades are coming for the Galaxy S25 Ultra. Beyond this, little is known about the upcoming launch.

Bryan M. Wolfe
Bryan M. Wolfe
Bryan M. Wolfe has over a decade of experience as a technology writer. He writes about mobile.
