App crashes are annoying, but they’re extra annoying when it’s your text messaging app that crashes while you’re trying to reach someone or — worse — when you’re trying to get a two-factor authentication code.

According to users on Reddit and the Samsung Community forum, the Samsung Messages app keeps closing when they try to open any conversation. This is happening across Samsung Galaxy models, including the S21 and S4 Ultra, and across different carriers, meaning it’s not a device or carrier issue. Many users have reported that restarting their phone, restarting in safe mode, and clearing the app cache hasn’t helped.

The issue seems to be tied to a recent Google Meet update that is somehow interfering with the Samsung Messages app. It’s not clear what introduced the bug, but the good news is that Samsung is aware of the problem and is working on a fix. In the meantime, the best way to resolve this is to force stop the Google Meet app and uninstall the update or change the default messaging app on your Samsung phone. We’ve laid out the instructions for both methods recommended by the Samsung moderator below.

How to stop Samsung Messages from crashing

To force stop Google Meet, open Settings > Apps > Type “Meet” into the search bar > hit Force stop. Next, you’ll want to uninstall the app updates. To do this, open Settings > Apps > search “Meet” > Open the hamburger menu and click More options > Tap Uninstall updates.

The other fix is to switch from the Samsung app to another messaging app like Google Messages. Usually, you’ll get prompted to switch your default app when you install a new messaging app. If this doesn’t appear or you already have the app installed, you can do it manually instead.

Open Settings > Apps > Choose default apps > SMS app. This should open a drop-down menu with a list of installed messaging apps to pick from. Unless you’ve installed numerous apps, in most cases there will only be one other option. Tap on the messaging app you want, and it should switch over seamlessly, and you’ll be able to start using it.

Users on Reddit have confirmed this fix worked for them. Until Samsung or Google fix the bug, this will let you keep sending and receiving texts like normal.

