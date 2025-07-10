Samsung just revealed new Galaxy gear. Watch the official unboxing videos here

Samsung unveiled lots of exciting stuff at its Galaxy Unpacked event on Wednesday, July 9.

The tech giant updated the Galaxy Z Fold smartphone, and at just 4.2mm unfolded and 8.9mm closed, the new handset is the thinnest Z Fold yet. The display size has also been increased, with the outer display now 6.5-inches (up from 6.3 inches) and the inside display 8 inches (up from 7.6 inches).

Samsung’s unboxing video for the Galaxy Z Fold 7 is as slick as you’d expect it to be, showing off the new phone in all its shiny glory. And just look at that slim profile! (Try, ahem, to avert your gaze from the rather prominent camera bump).

The more affordable Galaxy Z Flip 7 is here, too (as well as the new Flip 7 FE, which is more compact, slightly less powerful, and has an even lower price tag), and also comes with bigger displays over the previous version.

But it has fewer color options now, leaving you to choose from Blue Shadow, Jet Black, and a new Coralred. Mint is also available, but only via Samsung’s website. Take a closer look at the color options in the Z Flip 7’s unboxing video:

Samsung also introduced the Galaxy Watch 8 and Galaxy Watch 8 Classic at its Unpacked event on Wednesday.

At 8.6mm, the Watch 8 is the slimmest Galaxy Watch to date, while the Classic edition brings back the iconic rotating bezel.

Also notable is the new “cushion” design for both watches, featuring a square base and rounded edges for greater comfort. It debuted with the Galaxy Watch Ultra last year.

The Watch 8 comes in stylish graphite and silver finishes, while the Classic edition offers black and white options.

Samsung’s unboxing video shows off both the Watch 8 and Watch 8 Classic: