 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

Samsung just revealed new Galaxy gear. Watch the official unboxing videos here

By
Samsung's unbboxing of the Z Fold 7.
Samsung

Samsung unveiled lots of exciting stuff at its Galaxy Unpacked event on Wednesday, July 9.

The tech giant updated the Galaxy Z Fold smartphone, and at just 4.2mm unfolded and 8.9mm closed, the new handset is the thinnest Z Fold yet. The display size has also been increased, with the outer display now 6.5-inches (up from 6.3 inches) and the inside display 8 inches (up from 7.6 inches).

Recommended Videos

Samsung’s unboxing video for the Galaxy Z Fold 7 is as slick as you’d expect it to be, showing off the new phone in all its shiny glory. And just look at that slim profile! (Try, ahem, to avert your gaze from the rather prominent camera bump).

The more affordable Galaxy Z Flip 7 is here, too (as well as the new Flip 7 FE, which is more compact, slightly less powerful, and has an even lower price tag), and also comes with bigger displays over the previous version. 

Related: 
Best new movies to stream on Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, Max (HBO), and more

But it has fewer color options now, leaving you to choose from Blue Shadow, Jet Black, and a new Coralred. Mint is also available, but only via Samsung’s website. Take a closer look at the color options in the Z Flip 7’s unboxing video: 

Samsung also introduced the Galaxy Watch 8 and Galaxy Watch 8 Classic at its Unpacked event on Wednesday. 

At 8.6mm, the Watch 8 is the slimmest Galaxy Watch to date, while the Classic edition brings back the iconic rotating bezel. 

Also notable is the new “cushion” design for both watches, featuring a square base and rounded edges for greater comfort. It debuted with the Galaxy Watch Ultra last year. 

The Watch 8 comes in stylish graphite and silver finishes, while the Classic edition offers black and white options. 

Samsung’s unboxing video shows off both the Watch 8 and Watch 8 Classic: 

Trevor Mogg
Trevor Mogg
Contributing Editor
Not so many moons ago, Trevor moved from one tea-loving island nation that drives on the left (Britain) to another (Japan)…
Topics

Editors’ Recommendations

Samsung won’t stop teasing the Galaxy Z Fold 7: here are 4 things revealed already
We're getting a better idea of what the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 will be
The open Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6.

Samsung is expected to announce its next generation of foldable devices next month and while we now know the Galaxy Z Fold 7 launch date, it’s continuing to tease the upcoming releases.

Samsung's remaining coy on exact specs, but with each teaser it publishes we get a clearer picture of what we can expect when the Galaxy Z Fold 7 launch happens on July 9.

Read more
Miss the Galaxy S25 Edge unveil? Watch the full reveal here
Samsung's new S25 Edge.

Samsung has finally unveiled its thinnest-ever Galaxy S series smartphone, the Galaxy S25 Edge. The Korean tech giant introduced the new handset via an online video presentation that started at 8 p.m. ET on Monday, May 12.

If you missed the 14-minute presentation, you can watch it via the video player embedded at the top of this page. 

Read more
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 could include a much bigger cover display
The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 with its cover screen on.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 is anticipated to feature significant design changes. Previously leaked information from Android Headlines suggested it would include a larger, approximately 4-inch cover display, drawing inspiration from the Motorola Razr Plus. This display may occupy most of the device's front, integrating cutouts for the two cameras.

Now, leaked One UI 8 firmware (via Android Authority) seems to confirm this information, which is big news to would-be Galaxy Z Flip 7 owners.

Read more