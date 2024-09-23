Samsung’s next Android phone may get an annoying price hike

We’ve got bad news for fans of the Samsung FE lineup: The next of these budget-focused phones might receive a price hike with the launch of the Galaxy S24 FE.

According to SmartPrix, the Galaxy S24 FE will launch at $649 in the United States, putting it at $50 more than the Galaxy S23 FE. Leaker @OnLeaks reports that the 128GB base model S24 FE will start at $649, while the higher-end 256GB version will be $709.

While that isn’t a huge increase, the main draw of these phones is that they offer a lower-cost alternative to the Galaxy S lineup. They’re still less expensive at this price — but some of the appeal fades a bit, too. It’s not a huge surprise, though. This year, Samsung increased the cost of many of its flagship phones — including the S24 Ultra, Z Fold 6, and Z Flip 6.

A lot of information has previously leaked about the S24 FE. We expect it to have a 6.7-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate, all powered by Samsung’s Exynos 2400e processor. Look for an aluminum frame, a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 50MP primary camera.

The S24 FE is also rumored to have a 4,565mAh battery with up to 78 hours of battery life between charges. Impressive, no? Another leak indicated it would be available in black, gray, light blue, light green, and yellow colors (although they’re sure to get proprietary names closer to release).

The phone is rumored to launch in Vietnam sometime next week, signaling that a release in the U.S. is near. With an estimated seven years of software updates, it looks like a great value — even if the price hike takes it out of budget phone territory and firmly into the midrange price point.