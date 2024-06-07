 Skip to main content
Samsung’s next smartwatch is coming sooner than we expected

By
Galaxy Watch FE screen renders
Samsung Galaxy Watch FE screen renders Sudhanshu Ambhore

In recent months, we have heard many rumors about Samsung releasing a Galaxy Watch FE. The watch is expected to be budget-friendly and may possibly be a rebranded version of the Galaxy Watch 4, rather than a variant of the upcoming Galaxy Watch 7. Today, we received news about the potential release date of the new watch, and it appears to be arriving much sooner than many had anticipated.

According to reliable leaker MysterLupin, the Galaxy Watch FE will be released on Monday, June 24. If this is true, it’s somewhat strange since Samsung’s next Galaxy Unpacked event will likely be held on July 10. Yet, it makes sense for Samsung to release a budget watch before announcing the new ones.

The likely Galaxy Unpacked event in Paris is expected to be where Samsung announces the Galaxy Watch 7, Galaxy Z Fold 6, and Galaxy Z Flip 6.

The Galaxy Watch FE is expected to closely resemble the 2021 Galaxy Watch 4. It is anticipated to have an aluminum casing and a 1.20-inch Super AMOLED screen, and it will be offered in three color options: black, light blue, and pink. Many expect that Samsung will price the watch below $300.

This year’s Galaxy Watch 7 lineup is anticipated to include a standard model and a new “Ultra” version. Similar to the Apple Watch Ultra series, the latter is expected to offer additional features and increased durability compared to the standard model. There is also speculation that the Ultra model may see the return to a square or rectangular face, similar to older Samsung Watch models.

Bryan M. Wolfe
Bryan M. Wolfe
Bryan M. Wolfe has over a decade of experience as a technology writer. He writes about mobile.
