Here’s a sneak peek at Samsung’s big One UI 7 update

A person holding the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra and Galaxy S24+.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

We all anticipated this, didn’t we? Soon after an influential leaker suggested that Samsung is nearing the release of the first One UI 7 update beta, some screenshots and photos have surfaced.

Shared by SmartPrix, the newly released images confirm that the upcoming software update for Samsung Android devices could be pretty significant. Interestingly, many changes seem to be inspired by Apple’s iOS.

First, it seems that Samsung is planning to update the appearance of the stock app icons in One UI 7. These changes will affect apps such as Camera, Theme, Dialer, and Contacts. The icons will have a more 3D look due to using gradients and shadows. Additionally, there are expected to be changes to the widgets, making them resemble the look of Apple iOS 18.

App icons in Samsung's One UI 7.0.
@vetrox360 (via SmartPrix)

According to SmartPrix, One UI 7 might also bring notable design changes to the camera UI. One such change could involve relocating all the main controls, such as camera modes, quick controls, and zoom shortcuts, to the bottom for easier access. Other shooting modes could be placed in a horizontal bar or a new pop-up menu.

Meanwhile, Samsung plans to introduce a pill for system apps on the home screen that will remind many of Apple’s Dynamic Island. Unlike Apple, which places its similar feature at the top center of the screen, Samsung’s Dynamic Island is located on the left side of the notification area.

Samsung One UI 7.0 task update leak.
SmartPrix

The company is also taking inspiration from Apple and adding more task continuity in One UI 7. For example, Samsung is making it possible to answer a call on your Galaxy smartphone and transfer it to your Galaxy Tab or TV with a gesture.

In One UI 7, you can expect more rounded design elements, smoother animations, and a two-page notification panel. This means there are separate dropdowns for notifications and quick settings, with notifications on the left and quick settings on the right. Again, this is similar to what Apple is doing with iOS.

Samsung One UI 7 leak.
SmartPrix

One UI 7 is expected to complement Android 15, which is anticipated to exit beta testing in the coming weeks and gradually roll out to Android devices. This update will introduce new features and improvements, including more accessible Bluetooth controls, a notification cooldown, partial screen sharing, enhanced PDF experiences, more reliable NFC, and satellite connectivity.

Although both software updates will be closely related, Samsung may not release One UI 7 simultaneously with Android 15. There will likely be several weeks between the two software releases.

Until then, we eagerly await the first beta release of One UI 7. Come on, Samsung.

