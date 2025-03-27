 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

Here’s the suspected release schedule for Samsung’s One UI 7 update

By
The vertical app drawer in One UI 7.
Joe Maring / Digital Trends

Samsung Galaxy users have been eagerly awaiting the release of the Samsung One UI 7 update, which will be bringing a new look to home screens and new features like the addition of AI abilities.

Now, thanks to information originally spotted by tipster Tarun Vats on X, the Czech Republic version of the Samsung Newsroom has given more information on when exactly the One UI 7 will become available in that country. And as Android Central points out, Czech and US release dates could well line up.

Recommended Videos

“The One UI 7 user interface will be available in the Czech Republic from April 10, in the Galaxy S24, Z Flip6 and Z Fold6 series models. A week later, it will expand into the Galaxy S24 FE, S23 and Galaxy Z Fold5 and Z Flip5 foldable phones. In the coming weeks, users of the Galaxy S23 FE, S22 and Galaxy Z Fold5 and Z Flip5 series will be able to download the new user interface,” Samsung wrote in a press release, translated from Czech.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

This is a little confusing, as the Galaxy Z Fold5 and Z Flip5 devices appear to be listed twice, so it’s possible that something has been lost in translation.

The company also gave details on when the new update would come to tablet devices too: “The new update on tablets will be available from mid-April on the Galaxy Tab S10 series and a week later of the Galaxy Tab S9 series. Owners of the Tab S8 series will be able to download the update by the end of April, for the other tablets, the new user interface will be available in May.”

There has been quite some confusion about when the new update would launch, as a US launch date was posted and then pulled from Samsung’s online portal. The currently available information for the US simply says that the rollout will begin on April 7 with other devices to receive the update “in the following weeks,” so these new details from the Czech website show what that release schedule should look like in practice.

The current release schedule as far as we can see should be:

  • April 10 — Galaxy S24, Z Flip6, and Z Fold6
  • April 17 — Galaxy S24 FE, S23, Z Flip5, and Z Fold5
  • Mid-April — Galaxy Tab S10
  • Late April — Galaxy S23 FE and S22
  • Late April — Galaxy Tab S9 and Tab S8
  • May — other tablets

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Georgina Torbet
Georgina Torbet
Space Writer
Georgina has been the space writer at Digital Trends space writer for six years, covering human space exploration, planetary…
Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 7 could get an Ultra upgrade
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6's camera.

Samsung's Galaxy S25 series has now been around for a couple of months, and its most recent additions to its Galaxy A series were also introduced just before Mobile World Congress at the beginning of March. That means all eyes are turning to the company's folding phones and the latest report suggests there could be a long overdue update for the Galaxy Z Fold 7 in the pipeline. 

According to GalaxyClub, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 could come with a higher resolution main sensor than we have seen previously from the range. It's suggested that the flagship folding device will borrow from the Galaxy S25 Ultra by offering the same 200-megapixel main sensor, which would be quite a significant resolution increase on the Galaxy Z Fold 6's 50-megapixel offering.

Read more
It’s a good day for Samsung Galaxy S23 owners as One UI 7 beta rolls out
The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra's camera.

Samsung announced it would be opening up the One UI 7.0 Beta Program for its Galaxy S23 series a couple of weeks ago and in what is great news for the Galaxy S23 owners among you, that day has now arrived (in some regions anyway). 

The South Korean company has released the Android 15-based One UI 7.0 beta update in India and Korea for the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+ and the Galaxy S23 Ultra, with other markets expected to follow. 

Read more
Your Galaxy Z Fold 6 is picking up key Google Pixel features
Multi-tasking on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6.

If you own a Galaxy Z Fold 6, we have great news. The upcoming Samsung One UI 7 update will bring two Google Pixel features to your handset. According to Android Headlines, Google’s “Swipe to continue” and auto-hiding taskbar features are set to arrive with the update.

The "Swipe to continue" feature is designed to enhance the transition of app usage between the inner and outer displays. It gives users more control over when and how apps move from the larger internal screen to the smaller external cover screen.

Read more