Here’s the suspected release schedule for Samsung’s One UI 7 update

Samsung Galaxy users have been eagerly awaiting the release of the Samsung One UI 7 update, which will be bringing a new look to home screens and new features like the addition of AI abilities.

Now, thanks to information originally spotted by tipster Tarun Vats on X, the Czech Republic version of the Samsung Newsroom has given more information on when exactly the One UI 7 will become available in that country. And as Android Central points out, Czech and US release dates could well line up.

“The One UI 7 user interface will be available in the Czech Republic from April 10, in the Galaxy S24, Z Flip6 and Z Fold6 series models. A week later, it will expand into the Galaxy S24 FE, S23 and Galaxy Z Fold5 and Z Flip5 foldable phones. In the coming weeks, users of the Galaxy S23 FE, S22 and Galaxy Z Fold5 and Z Flip5 series will be able to download the new user interface,” Samsung wrote in a press release, translated from Czech.

This is a little confusing, as the Galaxy Z Fold5 and Z Flip5 devices appear to be listed twice, so it’s possible that something has been lost in translation.

The company also gave details on when the new update would come to tablet devices too: “The new update on tablets will be available from mid-April on the Galaxy Tab S10 series and a week later of the Galaxy Tab S9 series. Owners of the Tab S8 series will be able to download the update by the end of April, for the other tablets, the new user interface will be available in May.”

There has been quite some confusion about when the new update would launch, as a US launch date was posted and then pulled from Samsung’s online portal. The currently available information for the US simply says that the rollout will begin on April 7 with other devices to receive the update “in the following weeks,” so these new details from the Czech website show what that release schedule should look like in practice.

The current release schedule as far as we can see should be: