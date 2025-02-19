Samsung starts bringing Galaxy S25 camera tricks to Galaxy S24 phones

Samsung’s previous-gen flagship phones are yet to get a taste of Android 15, but for the adventurous few who signed up for beta testing, they finally have some consolation coming their way. Samsung has started the rollout of One UI 7’s fourth beta update for the Galaxy S24 series smartphones.

Multiple users on X, Samsung’s Community Forum, and YouTube have shared news of the latest beta update arriving on their Galaxy S24 series phones in India and Korea. The update also brings the February Android security patch, but the most notable addition is a key camera trick that Samsung introduced with the Galaxy S25 series earlier this year.

Galaxy S24 Beta 4 (ZYBA) changelog: • Added AI Filter in Camera

• Added Samsung Log in Camera (S24 Ultra)

• Fixed UI error of lock screen and AOD

• Fixed quick panel UI error

• Fixed grouping alarm error

• Fixed stuttering when releasing fingerprint

• Fixed disappearing… pic.twitter.com/AjVtRL2PmR — Tarun Vats (@tarunvats33) February 19, 2025

The feature in question is LOG video capture. Apple introduced this “pro” feature with the iPhone 15 Pro, and this year, Samsung finally caught up. LOG, in the simplest terms, is a flat footage that is ideal for color-grading and post-processing to get the desired effect.

LOG videos look grey-ish after capture, but they retain a lot more detail. Most importantly, they are untouched by the algorithmic color correction, especially with dynamic range data. Essentially, what you get is pristine sensor data in your video, ready for grading and chroma correction.

These videos need specialized software for editing, such as Adobe Premiere Pro or DaVinci Resolve, and a lot of skills, too. To enable this feature on your compatible Galaxy smartphone, you will have to enable the Log toggle from within the Advanced video options in the camera settings.

Thankfully, Samsung’s Gallery app gives users an option called Correct Color that automatically fixes the color situation in LOG videos without having to launch a pro-grade video editing app on a computer.

In addition to LOG video capture support, which is exclusive to the Galaxy S24 Ultra, the entire Galaxy S24 series is also getting support for the new AI filters.

These filters take an approach similar to photographic styles on the current-generation iPhones, but add more granular controls for adjusting values such as temperature, contrast, and saturation.

The most notable element is that apart from the new crop of filters, users can create their own unique filters by simply picking up any picture from the phone’s gallery. The onboard AI will copy its signature looks and color profile, and will create a new camera filter based on it.