Prime Day deal gets you this Samsung 128GB microSD for $13

Aaron Mamiit
By
The Samsung Pro Endurance microSDXC card 128GB on a white background.

If you’re planning to take advantage of Prime Day phone deals, or if you’re thinking about buying any other electronic device with expandable storage, you may want to also buy the 128GB version of the Samsung Pro Endurance microSDXC card while it’s discounted for the shopping event. It’s currently available for $13 from Amazon, down from $17 for $4 in savings — it’s not much, but you might as well take it if you’re going to buy one anyway. Add it to your cart and check out immediately so that you don’t miss out, because we’re not sure how long stocks will last.

Why you should buy the Samsung Pro Endurance microSDXC card

Various kinds of electronic devices, including smartphones like the Samsung Galaxy A54, consoles like the Nintendo Switch, and digital cameras like the Fujifilm X-T4, can equip microSD cards for extra space on top of their internal storage. If you think you’re going to need the additional capacity, then you’ll need something like the Samsung Pro Endurance microSDXC card. Our roundup of the best microSD cards says that SDXC stands for Secure Digital Extended Capacity, which refers to a range of microSD cards offering 32GB up to 2TB in extra storage space.

The Samsung Pro Endurance microSDXC card is named as such because it’s designed to deliver long-lasting performance even in harsh conditions. While you may not be thinking about exposing your electronic gadget to such environments, it’s always better to have extra durability. The microSD card can record and rewrite up to 140,000 hours of footage, and it supports up to 4K Ultra HD content to make sure that you don’t lose anything.

The 128GB version of the Samsung Pro Endurance microSDXC card is on sale from Amazon’s Prime Day deals at $4 off, bringing its price down to $13 from $17 originally. It’s not much of a discount, but if you’re going to buy the storage accessory alongside a bigger purchase of a device that will need the extra space, you may as well enjoy the savings. We’re not sure how much stock the retailer has left of the Samsung Pro Endurance microSDXC card though, so you should add it to your cart and check out as soon as you can.

