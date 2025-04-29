Samsung’s Galaxy S25 Edge could have a surprisingly solid camera

One of Samsung’s upcoming best smartphones is getting closer and closer to its rumored release date, and as we get there, more and more specs begin to leak out. Today, we learned that the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge might have a camera that will rival some of its much larger rivals.

The leak comes from SammyGuru, which managed to spot an interesting detail on a Samsung shipping manifest. According to the publication’s findings, the S25 Edge will have the same selfie camera as other phones in the S25 lineup, which would spell good news for the Android flagship. After all, being more compact, one might expect the camera to take a hit, but so far, that doesn’t seem to be the case.

Recommended Videos

This means a 12MP selfie camera, and SammyGuru also says that we’re getting a 1/3.2-inch sensor. That’s the same kind of camera as the one we’ve seen in the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, and should result in flagship-worthy selfies on the more compact smartphone. It’s unclear whether the camera will feature the same sensor as the S25 Ultra, but odds are that it is.

If this leak turns out to be true, it’ll be an improvement over previous whispers in regards to the selfie camera on the S25 Edge. Previous tips pointed to a 10MP selfie camera, but it looks like we might get the same 12MP as the S25 Ultra. In our review of the device, we weren’t all too impressed by the main camera, but it’s still unclear what the stats will be for the S25 Edge in that regard. The ultrawide camera might either feature a 12MP or a 50MP sensor, and the primary camera might also be shared with the S25 Ultra, with rumors pointing toward a 200MP model.

What’s on the inside? First of all, the phone is said to be really thin, measuring at just 5.8mm. Speculation also points toward the same Snapdragon 8 Elite “For Galaxy” chip as the rest of the lineup, combined with 12GB of RAM.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge is said to launch on May 13 during an Unpacked event, with pre-orders to follow on May 24.