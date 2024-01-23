Have a broken Samsung phone? We have good news for you

Samsung has announced an expansion of its self-repair program. The program will now cover a broader range of products, models, and parts to make it more convenient for consumers to fix their broken devices themselves. The self-repair program was first introduced in 2022 and offers full access to online repair guides, replacement parts, and repair tools through third-party resources.

The latest expansion of the program includes 14 models of Galaxy smartphones, tablets, and PCs — including the Galaxy S23 series, Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5, Galaxy Tab S9 series, and the Galaxy Book 2 series. The program also now covers home entertainment products with the addition of 20 visual display products.

Recommended Videos

Owners of supported Galaxy phones and tablets now have the option to perform self-repairs on the speakers, SIM tray, side key, and volume key. This is in addition to access to the existing parts for display assemblies, back glass, and charging ports. Galaxy Book users will now be able to replace the left and right speakers and fan, in addition to the previous repairs to the display, battery, power key with fingerprint reader, touchpad, front and rear cases, and rubber feet.

Mobile products already in the Samsung self-repair program include the Galaxy S22, S21, S20 series, and Galaxy Tab S7 Plus.

Of the expanded program, Mark Williams, vice president of customer care at Samsung Electronics America, said: “For those who want to take repair into their own hands, we’re supplying them with more options for a wider array of products to extend the life of the products they love.”

The latest expansion of Samsung’s self-repair program is tied to an evolving relationship Samsung has with Encompass Supply Chain Solutions. The company provides replacement parts and supply chain solutions for home products and consumer electronics.

Robert Coolidge, president and CEO of Encompass Supply Chain Solutions, said: “Encompass has been a trusted distributor of Samsung [original equipment manufacturer] replacement parts for many years, and this expansion to new product categories will play a critical role in continuing to empower Samsung customers to easily repair equipment and extend the life cycle of their products.”

For those who don’t want to self-repair their devices, Samsung recently made it easier for customers in underserved areas to get support. In October, it partnered with Battery Plus stores in the U.S. to provide timely in-warranty repair services for Galaxy smartphones. These folks are separate from the 80% of the U.S. population with access to Samsung’s 2,000 Authorized Service Centers (ASC), which offer two-hour repair service.

Editors' Recommendations