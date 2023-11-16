 Skip to main content
The best Samsung tablet Black Friday deals — from only $100

Aaron Mamiit
By
The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ laying on pillows.
Bryan M. Wolfe / Digital Trends

If you’re planning to buy from the tablet deals of Black Friday, one brand that you should definitely consider is Samsung. With the Samsung Galaxy Tab line ranging from affordable to premium, you’ll definitely find a model that suits your needs, and with the discounts from Black Friday deals, you’ve got the chance to enjoy massive savings with your purchase. You’re going to have to hurry though, because we’re not sure how long stocks will last and when the offers will expire. To help you make a quick decision, we’ve highlighted our favorite bargain, as well as some of the top Samsung tablet Black Friday deals that are still available right now.

Our favorite Samsung tablet Black Friday deal

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 on a pastel colored background.
Samsung

The specifications of the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 is far from what you’ll find in the best tablets, as it’s only equipped with an octa-core Unisoc processor and 3GB of RAM. However, for most people who only want to buy a tablet for basic functions like browsing the internet, checking social media, and watching streaming content, this device will prove to be more than enough. The Android tablet’s 10.5-inch touchscreen features 1920 x 1200 resolution, which makes it large and sharp for a budget device, and while internal storage is limited at 32GB, you can add more space for your photos and videos through an up to 1TB microSD card. Already affordable at its original price of $199, the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 is currently even cheaper at $149 following a $50 discount from Walmart for Black Friday.

More Samsung tablet Black Friday deals we love

A Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 is held up on top of a desk.
Framesira/Shutterstock / Shutterstock

There’s no shortage of Samsung Galaxy Tab deals for Black Friday, so if you’re going to look through all of the retailer websites, you may get overwhelmed. Fortunately, there’s no need for you to do that because we’ve gathered the best bargains below. Whether you just need a basic tablet or you’re thinking about investing in a premium device, you’ll surely find an offer that’s the perfect match for you. You need to act fast though — if you delay your purchase too long, the price of the Samsung tablet that you’re aiming for may return to normal.

  • Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite (32GB) —
  • Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (64GB) —
  • Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE (64GB) —
  • Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE (128GB) —
  • Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 (128GB) —
  • Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ (128GB) —
  • Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra (128GB) —

Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received a NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was 4 years old, and he has been fascinated with…
