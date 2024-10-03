 Skip to main content
Samsung’s two new budget phones just leaked. Here are all the specs

Galaxy A16 in light green.
Samsung is gearing up to release its latest budget-friendly phone, the Galaxy A16, and leaks continue to suggest it will offer a compelling package for the price.

According to Android Headlines, the Galaxy A16 will be available in two versions, depending on the location: 5G and 4G models. The 5G model will be powered by the Samsung Exynos 1330 or Dimensity 6300 chipset, indicating next-generation 5G connectivity.

The 4G version is expected to use the MediaTek Helio G99 chip, a reliable processor for everyday tasks. Beyond the different processors, both versions of the Galaxy A16 should share a range of specifications:

  • Display: A large 6.7-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with a smooth 90Hz refresh rate provides an enjoyable viewing experience for videos and games.
  • RAM and storage: 4GB of RAM should ensure smooth multitasking for basic tasks, while 128GB of expandable storage offers plenty of space for apps, photos, and videos.
  • Battery: A 5,000mAh battery with 25-watt wired charging support keeps you topped up throughout the day.
  • Cameras: A triple rear camera setup featuring a 50-megapixel primary camera, a 5-megapixel ultrawide lens, and a 2-megapixel macro camera allows you to capture various shots. A 13-megapixel front-facing camera takes care of selfies.

The Galaxy A16 is expected to have a flat display, a selfie camera notch at the top, and a slightly thicker bottom bezel.

As previously noted, the Galaxy A16 is anticipated to come with six years of guaranteed software updates, one year less than the more expensive Galaxy S24 series, but two years more than the Galaxy S23 series. The Galaxy A15 is eligible for up to four major Android OS updates and five years of security patches.

A comparison of the Galaxy A16 to the A15
Credit: Estuti Bajpai | TheTechOutlook / Credit: Estuti Bajpai | TheTechOutlook

We heard that Samsung planned to release the Galaxy A16 5G in India in September, with a wider release later in the year. However, this hasn’t happened. This is understandable, considering the Galaxy A15 wasn’t launched until December of last year. That model was priced at about $230.

Whenever it does launch, the Galaxy A16 should arrive in three classic colors: black, gray, and light green.

Are you looking for a budget phone right now? Consider our favorites.

