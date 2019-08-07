Mobile

Samsung Galaxy Note 10's Global Goals app encourages worldwide awareness

Christian de Looper
By

Samsung wants to encourage its users to play a bigger role in the betterment of humanity. The company is working with the United Nations in an effort to boost awareness of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

At Samsung Unpacked, where the company announced the new Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Samsung also unveiled the new Global Goals app, which defines as many as 17 goals — along with how users can take small steps toward achieving the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals, or SDGs.

“At Samsung, we believe technology plays a significant role in building a better global society, but each part of the world has its own unique needs. Only by working together can we solve them and achieve greater good,” said Samsung CEO DJ Koh in a blog post.

The app itself will come pre-installed on all Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10+ devices, plus it will be available on other Samsung smartphones in as many as 19 languages. Samsung and the UN have also partnered on a special-edition phone case and wireless charger, which is available through the Samsung website.

The Sustainable Development Goals in general include things like ending poverty and hunger, quality education, good health, gender equality, and so on.

Samsung has been stepping up its efforts against climate change too. Just a few weeks ago, the company announced that it was aiming to use 100 percent renewable energy in the U.S., Europe, and China by 2020. It did leave out offices in India, Singapore, Japan, and Israel — though hopefully it will add offices in those regions in the future. Samsung is also working with the South Korean government to raise national renewable energy use to 20 percent by 2030, and says it will install more solar panels at its headquarters.

Tech companies in general have been slowly but surely adopting better policies on environmental protection. Globally, Apple is powered by 100 percent renewable energy, while Google says it will use recycled materials in all of its products by 2022.

At Galaxy Unpacked, Samsung unveiled the new Galaxy Note 10, which is the company’s fastest and most powerful phone to date. Alongside the phone is the larger Galaxy Note 10+, and a 5G-enabled device, the Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ 5G.

