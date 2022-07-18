Samsung’s new crop of foldable phones is ready for their grand debut, and according to a fresh leak, it just might happen at a glitzy Unpacked event next month. Reliable leaker Evan Blass has tweeted what looks like an invite for an upcoming Samsung event scheduled for August 10. The image shows the silhouette of a foldable phone, most likely the Galaxy Z Flip 4, that recently had its renders leaked online.

Just in case there was still any doubt about what the event entails, Blass revealed in a subsequent tweet that the occasion’s tagline is “Unfold The World.” The Galaxy Z Fold 3 and its Flip sibling were also unveiled at an event in August of last year, so it’s no surprise that Samsung is sticking to that yearly launch event cadence.

Blass doesn’t say anything about the devices we can expect to break cover at the upcoming Unpacked event, but the rumor mill suggests that the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 will be the stars of the show. The Galaxy Watch 5 and its Pro sibling are also said to be ready for their global introduction.

Brace for new foldable phones

We have compiled all the rumors covering the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and its cheaper clamshell partner that will go by the name Galaxy Z Flip 4, but here’s a quick rundown to get you up to date.

Starting with the Galaxy Z Fold 4, leaked renders suggest that the design will more or less follow the same pattern as the Galaxy Z Fold 3. The only key difference is that the camera island is gone in favor of a cleaner design that borrows its looks from the Galaxy S22 Ultra.

The cover display might see the aspect ratio jump to 24.5:9, up from the oddly narrow 23:9 on the Galaxy Z Fold 3. Samsung is also said to be tweaking the inner foldable panel’s looks from the 5:4 format to a more squarish 6:5 appearance. Unfortunately, there won’t be a silo to house the S Pen.

Processing duties will likely be handled by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 system on a chip, paired with up to 12GB RAM and 512GB of fast UFS storage. The triple rear camera setup is apparently highlighted by a 50-megapixel main snapper. It sits alongside a 12MP ultrawide shooter and an upgraded 10MP telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom output.

As for the Galaxy Z Flip 4, leaked images show a profile that is virtually identical to that of the Galaxy Z Flip 3. It will reportedly be up for grabs in Graphite, Bora Purple, Pink Gold, and blue trims. The cover display is said to be slightly bigger this time around, while the battery capacity might go up by up to 20%, which is a welcome upgrade.

Moving on to the internals, the Z Flip 4 is said to get the same Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip as its pricier Fold model, but the RAM and storage baseline is reportedly trimmed down to 8GB and 256GB respectively.

Supply chain analyst Ross Young recently tweeted that Samsung might retain the $1,000 asking price for its next clamshell foldable, but there is also a chance that it might go lower, which would be a pleasant surprise of potential buyers.

New smartwatches, too

We might also see Samsung’s new smartwatches make an appearance at the August 10 Unpacked event. Earlier this month, alleged renders of the Galaxy Watch 5 and its Pro version leaked online, courtesy of Blass. While the core design remains identical to the Galaxy Watch 4 series, Samsung is reportedly dropping the beloved rotating bezel, a change we’re not too psyched about.

There will be new colors on the table, alongside the customary chip upgrade. Not much is known about new sensor-side fitness upgrades, but it would be interesting to see Samsung pull off a surprise to try and get an edge over Apple’s smartwatches.

