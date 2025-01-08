 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Samsung will soon let you rent its phones instead of buying them

By
A person holding the Galaxy S24 Ultra.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends
CES 2025
Read and watch our complete CES coverage here
Updated less than 0 just now ago

Looking to buy the Samsung Galaxy S25 but don’t have the money to pay for it all upfront? Samsung may eventually allow you to rent out the upcoming model and other Samsung Galaxy phones instead of purchasing them right off the bat.

Rumors of the smartphone subscription service came out of CES 2025, where Samsung CEO and Vice Chairman Han Jong-hee said that the company plans to introduce the subscription service at this year’s Galaxy Unpacked event in two weeks, according to a report by ETNews. Jong-hee said that the service, dubbed the “AI Subscription Club,” will launch in February, two months after it began offering it to customers in South Korea.

Recommended Videos

The “AI” part of the name is a mistranslation, but the name is likely not final. The smartphone subscription service will allow customers to pay a subscription fee for any phone they want and try it out before they decide to pay the full amount. It’s unclear how much the monthly fees will be or if there will be subscription tiers similar to those of streaming services like Netflix and Disney+. However, the subscription service will apply to tablets as well.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

Samsung’s hardware subscription program bears some resemblance to the one Apple had been attempting to develop alongside the Apple Pay group since 2022, making plans to launch it by the end of that year. The project then got delayed because of software issues and regulatory concerns and was ultimately canceled at the end of last year. Six months earlier, in June 2024, the company announced Apple Pay Later would be shutting down after it integrated third-party loan services into iOS 18. Google tried to offer a subscription service for Pixel phones called Google Pixel Pass, which also offered access to YouTube Premium and Google Play Pass, but it ended in 2023.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Cristina Alexander
Cristina Alexander
Gaming/Mobile Writer
Cristina Alexander is a gaming and mobile writer at Digital Trends. She blends fair coverage of games industry topics that…
If you buy the Galaxy S25, you may get a free Gemini Advanced subscription
Leaked render of Samsung Galaxy S25 and its Plus variant.

We’re a few weeks away from Samsung’s Galaxy S25 series reveal, which appears to be happening on January 22, 2025. But the latest report from Android Authority seems to shift focus from hardware specs to more AI goodies, as an APK teardown has revealed the possibility of the S25 including free Gemini Advanced.

These trials for Gemini Advanced subscriptions would be unlocked when purchasing a Galaxy S25 device, which we expect to be the S25, S25 Plus, and S25 Ultra. The length of the trial depends on the device, similar to what Google did with its own Pixel 9 series.

Read more
The Samsung Galaxy S25 may get a potentially lifesaving car crash safety feature
The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra's camera lenses.

Your phone is packed full of features that you're probably glad to have, but you hope you never need to use. For example, features that help you find a lost phone. Then there are the safety features. Samsung has been behind in terms of crash detection, with Pixel and iPhone taking the lead — but now a new leak suggests the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra could have a car crash detection system.

This isn't a new feature. Samsung has worked to implement crash detection in previous phones, with both the Galaxy S24 Ultra and the Galaxy Z Fold 5 featuring sensors, but not the necessary software to power them. Android Authority spotted documentation that indicates the inclusion of a car crash sensor, but that doesn't mean it will work.

Read more
4 ways that Google Pixel phones can defeat Samsung in 2025
The Google Pixel 9 Pro XL lying by a plant.

When it comes to phones, it would be easy to consider Samsung as the best simply because of its sheer scale. However, look beneath the surface, and you’ll see a bubbling sense of competition. Samsung has failed to innovate and increase its healthy advantage, and the door is open for at least one company to provide a sustained challenge.

Google wants to be that company, and while I think there are better phones in certain categories, Google is the only phone maker that can compete with Samsung at every level. Samsung’s success comes from an ability to spend lavishly to reach its customers, and Google is the only company that can operate at that scale.

Read more