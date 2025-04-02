 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

Samsung’s foldable phone plans are more ambitious than we realized

By
Samsung Flex G display concept in two sizes.
Galaxy Flex G is reportedly the inspiration for Samsung’s tri-fold phone. Samsung

Samsung is no stranger to foldable phones, with devices like the Galaxy Z Fold 7 just around the corner. Now a newly discovered patent suggests Samsung’s plans for foldables go beyond what we initially expected. A post at SamMobile points to a display that folds not two, not three, but four times via three separate hinges. This would allow it to expand to a massive size, perhaps as large as most tablets.

It’s hard to state anything definitively from just a patent, but the included diagram gives us an idea of what the final product might look like. From initial impressions, it would be on the bulkier side of things. The central hinge is the largest of the three, and the outer panels would fold inward twice — once onto themselves, and again onto the two inner halves to an end result roughly the dimensions of a modern phone, although several times thicker.

Image used with permission by copyright holder

An additional diagram shows the final result. While it might be a matter of scale in the blueprint, there’s no doubt this device would likely be thicker than any phone in Samsung’s existing lineup.

Image used with permission by copyright holder

It isn’t clear how the screen configuration for this device would work. Unfolded, it would result in a tablet-style display, but it raises the question: would there be inner displays if the device was only half-folded? Additional displays — not to mention the engineering required for a phone like this — makes us hesitant to guess at any sort of potential price point, but it would likely be a premium phone.

Recommended Videos

Note that all of this is speculation. Samsung has made no official statements regarding the existence of such a device nor any indication of plans to pursue it, but the patent is an interesting development in what feels like a foldable arms race.

Related

If Samsung does release a product like this, it would be one of the first of its kind — and could eliminate the tablet market entirely if done correctly. It has a wide range of potential for productivity-focused applications, with different apps running on different sides of the display, as well as for streaming content.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Patrick Hearn
Patrick Hearn
Mobile Writer
Patrick Hearn writes about smart home technology like Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, smart light bulbs, and more. If it's a…
One UI 7 beta is coming to an affordable Samsung phone soon
A person holding the Samsung Galaxy A55.

Samsung's One UI 7, currently limited to devices launched in 2025, will reach more devices very soon. The update Android 15-based update will start rolling out to older devices in April, starting with the Galaxy S24 series on April 10. While the initial set of phones and tablets eligible for the One UI 7 update only includes flagships, affordable phones won't be far behind.

As Samsung prioritizes on making stable One UI 7 available on its flagship Galaxy S, Z Fold, Z Flip, and Tab S lineups, it is also likely to begin testing the update on a non-flagship phone from last year. Dedicated pages in the One UI 7 beta forums have recently gone live for Galaxy A55, indicating it might be the first in line when Samsung broadens its release.

Read more
The base iPhone 17 display could look as good as the iPhone 16 Pro
Mockup of redesigned iPhone 17 Pro.

If we combine all the rumors we've heard so far about the iPhone 17, it looks like the entire lineup will be equipped with top-quality displays -- rather than just the Pro models.

In contrast, if you buy an iPhone 16 right now, the type of display you get will depend on the model you choose. The Pro gets you a larger, Always-On display with ProMotion technology and an M14 OLED panel from Samsung, made with super high-quality materials.

Read more
It looks even more likely the iPhone Fold will release in 2026
Concept render of a foldable iPhone.

Mark Gurman has once more suggested a 2026 release window for the rumored iPhone Fold, adding his own not-insignificant influence to the cascade of other analysts saying the same thing. In his Sunday morning newsletter for Bloomberg, Gurman said he expects the foldable to arrive "next year."

This lines up with predictions made by trusted analyst Jeff Pu. It certainly seems like the rumored device isn't likely to hit shelves anytime soon, and when it does, it could carry the highest price point of any iPhone to date at $2,300.

Read more