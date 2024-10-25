Samsung’s great midrange phones might have a disappointing 2025

The Galaxy A55 is a solid, serviceable midrange phone. It doesn’t have all the bells and whistles that a flagship would have, but if you’re just looking for a day-to-day gadget and you aren’t a power user, it’s more than enough. Today, news broke about its successor, the Galaxy A56 — and it’s both good and bad.

According to Galaxy Club, the Galaxy A56 will get a new front-facing camera and do away with the 32MP one that’s been the same since the Galaxy A51. This is good news as the 32MP camera is outdated, to say the least. The Galaxy A56 could get a 12MP front-facing camera, even possibly the same sensor used in the Galaxy S line.

It’s not all good news, though. The A56 will also have a 50MP main camera, a 12MP ultrawide, and a 5MP macro lens. If that sounds familiar, it’s because these are the same exact specs for the Galaxy A55. And the A54. Samsung might be upgrading the front camera, but the rear lenses look to be exactly the same as they have been.

The Galaxy A56 is still a ways off, so current information is scarce. With Samsung’s recent announcement that the Galaxy A16 will receive six years of updates, it’s safe to assume the policy will also extend to the A56.

Our best guess for a launch time frame is in spring, sometime after the Galaxy S25 drops in January. As for the price, it’s just a(nother) guess, but the A56 will likely fall into the same range as previous entries in the Galaxy A series.