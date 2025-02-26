 Skip to main content
Samsung’s mid-range tablet is getting an iPad Pro-rivaling spec

By
A Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE on a wet deck.
Samsung

Samsung’s upcoming mid-range Android tablets, the Galaxy Tab S10 FE and FE Plus, likely won’t launch until mid-2025. But months before their launch, speculations and leaks about the tablets are started to seep through. A fresh leak hints at the sizes of the two tablets, hinting the larger one out of the two could compete with tablets far above its rank, including the iPad Pro.

The Galaxy Tab S10 FE will retain a 10.9-inch display, as it with its predecessor, trusted leaker Roland Quandt shared in a post on Bluesky, an alternative to Elon Musk-owned X. Meanwhile, the bigger and the more powerful Tab S10 FE Plus will get its display bumped up to 13.1 inches, bringing it on par with options such as the iPad Air (M2) and iPad Pro, both of which have at least one variant with a 13-inch display.

Screen on the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra
Screen on the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra with a 14-inch display Nirave Gondhia / Digital Trends

Samsung is no stranger to tablets with unusually large screens. It’s last flagship tablet, the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra, came with a whopping 14-inch display. Despite that, the large display size feels unusual for a mid-range tablet. It’s even a step up from the previous generation — the Galaxy Tab S9 FE Plus, which had an enormous 12.4-inch display. When we reviewed it last year, the display’s size and the oddly long aspect ratio stuck out as the only unpleasant bits about the otherwise pleasant tablet.

While revealing the sizes of the upcoming tablets, Quandt omitted details such as the resolutions of the two displays, their refresh rates, and the technology backing these panels. Notably, the Galaxy Tab S9 FE Plus’ 12.4-inch screen comprised an LCD with a 90Hz refresh rate and a 1600 x 2560 pixels resolution. With its successor, Samsung could retain the comparable specifications for the display if it chooses not to upgrade them any further.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ laying on pillows.
Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE Plus Bryan M. Wolfe / Digital Trends

Other details about the Galaxy Tab S10 FE and Tab S10 FE Plus are unknown, but a leak from January hinted at the processor in use. Samsung will supposedly deploy an Exynos 1580 chip on both tablets, for a justifiably middling performance. The same chip is set to power the Galaxy A56, Samsung’s mid-range phone that launches next week.

The Galaxy Tab S10 FE and Tab S10 FE Plus are expected to arrive along with Samsung’ foldables this year, still leaving us with a few months until the release.

Tushar Mehta
Tushar Mehta
Mobile Writer
Mobile Writer
