Samsung’s One UI 7 rollout is on hold. Here’s what it means for you

The welcome screen for One UI 7 on the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra.
The long-awaited One UI 7 update didn’t last long. After months of delays, the update was launched last week, but Samsung has already paused its rollout and pulled it from its servers. This is due to what leakers call a “serious bug,” and although Samsung itself hasn’t confirmed anything, we’re inclined to agree that it sounds pretty serious indeed.

The issue seems to affect the Samsung Galaxy S24 lineup, but as a precaution, many outlets (such as The Verge) report that Samsung appears to have pulled the firmware entirely from all models worldwide. Android Authority clarifies that the models affected include the S24 series, the Galaxy Z Fold 6, and the Galaxy Z Flip 6.

The rollout has now been paused worldwide, with the firmware no longer listed on Samsung’s servers.

The bug sounds awful. As reported by The Verge, upgrading to One UI 7 made some Samsung Galaxy S24 users unable to unlock their phones. If this is true, it’s no wonder that the company paused the rollout of the update.

One UI 7 has had its share of delays, but unfortunately, the bug still slipped through the cracks. The update was available in Samsung Galaxy S25 phones since launch. Meanwhile, those with other phones received it on April 7, followed by an April 10 launch in the United States.

Samsung is yet to officially acknowledge the problem or reveal whether those affected will receive a fix anytime soon, but with a bug this serious, we expect to hear more shortly.

What does this mean for you? First of all, if you are still able to download the update for any reason, it’s best to put it on hold for now. If you’ve already downloaded it, you will most likely receive a new update whenever Samsung finds a fix for this issue.

