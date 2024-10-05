 Skip to main content
Samsung’s redesigned camera app will make you feel like Ansel Adams

The camera app running on the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE.
Joe Maring / Digital Trends

Riding on the heels of yesterday’s announcement that Samsung’s One UI 7 has been delayed until early 2025 comes a bit of news that makes the wait more bearable. Samsung is getting a redesigned camera app in One UI 7 that should make it dramatically more convenient to take photos using only one hand.

Android Authority shared a YouTube video and broke down the findings in it, but it’s worth watching the clip on your own. It’s just over 6 minutes long and provides a lot of information about the new interface.

User SamMobile posted a video detailing his hands-on experience with One UI 7. Around the 5-minute mark, he goes into specifics and shows off the new camera app, highlighting several noteworthy changes.

The biggest change is that viewfinder settings have been moved to the bottom of the screen for easier access when operating the camera with only one hand. It’s now available as a carousel, making it easier to scroll through all of the various options without trying to do Simone Biles-worthy stretches with your hand. In other words, you can now turn the flash on and off, change the aspect ratio, and much more without diving deep into menus.

The app will also display the relevant settings automatically depending on the camera mode you have selected. We first saw these changes a while back in leaked screenshots, but the images weren’t clear. This video shows a much closer look at the app.

Keep in mind that Samsung hasn’t yet announced the One UI 7.0 Beta, so the final version of the app might change by the time it releases sometime next year. Either way, with everything this new interface brings to the table, it’s worth getting excited about.

