Say ‘hello’ to the new Moto Razr folding phones, blingy buds and a watch revival

By
Motorola has had a busy old week. The company has announced its latest Razr series and Edge series phones, as well as a pair of open earbuds with a twist, and its re-entry into smartwatches after several years out of the game. 

We’ve been at the launch event in New York and we’ve got our hands on all of the devices, from the Razr Ultra, Razr+ and Razr, to the Watch Fit and Moto Buds Loop, but if you want quick low down on everything the Lenovo-owned company has just announced, we’ve got you right here.

What did Motorola announce at its event in New York?

The Motorola Razr Ultra 2025 is the star of the show and the company’s new flagship folding phone, available in a great selection of color options and featuring a 7-inch pOLED internal display with a 165Hz refresh rate and peak brightness of 4,500 nits. It’s paired with a 4-inch external display that also has a 165Hz refresh rate, along with a peak brightness of 3,500 nits.

The device is IP48 rated, has a re-designed hinge that’s enforced with titanium and it runs on the flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. There’s a dual 50-megapixel camera system on the rear, a 50-megapixel selfie camera at the top of the internal display, and a 4,700mAh battery with 67W fast charging support for a day of power in 8 minutes. 

Motorola Razr
Motorola Razr Motorola

The Razr+ has slightly reduced specs compared to the Razr Ultra, though still offers an IP48 rating, as does the standard Razr. The standard Razr has a smaller external display at 3.6-inches and a lower resolution ultra wide camera at 13-megapixels, though it does offer a large 4,500mAh battery. 

The Edge 60 Pro meanwhile, has a quad-curved 6.7-inch pOLED display with a peak brightness of 4,500 nits and “Pantone Validation”. The MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Extreme powers it, and there is a huge 6,000mAh battery under the hood with 90W fast charging support. In terms of cameras, there’s a triple rear camera with two 50-megapixel sensors and a 10-megapixel telephoto sensor, along with a 50-megapixel sensor for the selfie camera.

Motorola Buds Loop
Motorola Buds Loop Motorola

What about the Motorola wearables announced for 2025?

Moving onto the Moto Loop Buds and you’ll find an open-ear design with Motorola saying these are built for life’s adventures. There are two colour options, with the French Grey featuring Swarovski Crystals, while a Trekking Green is crystal-free and a little more subtle. Battery life is said to be 37 hours with the charging case and sound is tuned by Bose with spatial audio supported.

Last but not least, Motorola has returned to smartwatches after a few years away with the Watch Fit. It’s a more budget offering to the likes of the old Moto 360 and it has a shape similar to Apple Watch rather than circular. It also doesn’t run Wear OS. The aluminium case has a plastic back, measures 9.5mm thick and weighs 25g.

Motorola Watch Fit
Moto Watch Fit Motorola

There are a number of sensors on board including built-in GPS; it’s 5ATM water resistant; and it comes with a fabric band. It’s the battery life where the biggest selling point is though, with a claim of 16 days.

No pricing or availability information has been detailed by Motorola as yet for the devices announced but Moto AI is heavily on board many of them, and there is a big collaboration with Pantone too, not just in terms of colors on the phones, but the display and cameras too.

Read our hands-on and first impressions articles to find out more about all the devices and we will keep you posted on prices.

Britta O'Boyle
Britta O'Boyle
News Writer
Britta is a freelance technology journalist who has been writing about tech for over a decade. She's covered all consumer…
