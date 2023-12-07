 Skip to main content
These Sennheiser All-Day OTC self-fitting hearing aids are $500 off

A man wears the Sennheiser All-Day Clear OTC hearing aid while on a hike.
A less-considered piece of tech that can go a long way toward helping the hard of hearing better interact with the world is a hearing aid. Right now you can save big at Best Buy on the Sennheiser All-Day Clear over-the-counter hearing aids. They would regularly cost $1,500 for a pair, but this deal sees them marked down to $1,000, which makes for $500 in savings. Free next-day shipping is available, and you can even pick the hearing aids up at your nearest Best Buy within one hour in many areas.

Why you should buy the Sennheiser All-Day Clear OTC hearing aid

Sennheiser is one of the more sought after brand names in consumer audio, and it’s almost always in consideration to be one of the best speaker brands. With the All-Day Clear hearing aids Sennheiser has taken all of that audio know-how and produced its first over-the-counter hearing aids. They’re made for those with mild to moderate hearing loss who are looking for a better hearing experience. They come ready to wear and combine clear, vibrant hearing performance with seamless connectivity. The All-Day Clear hearing aids have advanced sound processing technologies for better hearing and a range of customizable settings for a personalized experience.

With the Sennheiser name typically comes the obvious audio expertise, but one of the things people love about the All-Day Clear hearing aids are their comfort. It can be a bit of a nuisance to have a piece of tech in your ear all day long, but the All-Day Clear hearing aids feature a unique design with an earbud-style receiver. A forming wire ensures a secure and customized fit. And like many of the best over-the-counter hearing aids, the All-Day Clear are easy to set up. You’ll utilize an intuitive app for set-up and personalization, and from there they automatically detect your environment and adjust the sound according to what’s going on around you.

Included with the Sennheiser All-Day Clear hearing aids are a charging case, wall plug, earths, wax guards, a cleaning brush, and a travel case. You’ll get all of this for $1,000 with this deal at Best Buy. These hearing aids regularly cost $1,500, so you’ll save $500 if you act quickly to claim this deal.

