Always struggling to get through an entire book? Or perhaps listening to the same music on your everyday commute is getting really boring? Well- known iOS book app Serial Box has just released on Android, and you can pick up your first book series for half the price.

Serial Box makes fiction that suits your life, breaking down entire books into small, manageable chunks that release on a weekly basis. Each episode lasts between 20 minutes to an hour, and all of them have been written by talented, award-winning authors. Best of all, each of the stories can either be read in a standard ebook format (like on a Kindle), or can be listened to — and you can swap between the two whenever you like, so you can read while you’re nestled on the sofa at home, and listen to the audio version while at the gym.

Serial Box contains stories from a wide variety of genres, with everything from fantastical escapes of reality to gritty crime dramas. Not sure what to start with? You can read or listen to the first episode of every book for completely free, and you pay per series, rather than for a monthly subscription — so you can read at your own pace, and there’s no pressure to finish a series to make your monthly sub worthwhile.

Interested? Signing up is free and you can get half off the purchase of a selected series by using the code “ANDROID” on Serial Box’s redeem page. While that’s not open to all the series on the site, you can get either Bookburners, Tremontaine, The Witch Who Came In From The Cold, or Born to the Blade using this code. Then all you need to do is download the Serial Box app for Android, and get settled in for your new literary experience.

Serial Box is now available on Android but is also available on the iOS App Store as well. You will be able to access your content instantly regardless of the platform you pick, and Serial Box support cross-device syncing too — so you can pause reading on your Android phone, and switch over to listening on your iPad in the kitchen. Looking for a more traditional e-reading experience? We’ve rounded up the best e-readers currently available.