Digital Trends
Mobile

Sharp doubles down on the notch trend with Aquos R2 Compact

Simon Hill
By

Sharp revealed its newest smartphone, the Aquos R2 Compact, which sports a dual-notch design. This may be the first smartphone we’ve seen sporting two notches. There’s a teardrop notch at the top for the front-facing camera, much like the OnePlus 6T and the Essential Phone before it. However, Sharp has also decided to carve a notch out of the bottom of the display to accommodate a fingerprint sensor.

Sharp Aquos R2 Compact

It’s an easy-to-handle package, with a 5.2-inch LCD screen that has a resolution of 2,280 x 1,080 pixels and a 19:9 aspect ratio. There’s a Snapdragon 845 processor, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of storage inside with room for expansion via a MicroSD card slot. There’s also a 22.6-megapixel main camera and that teardrop notch houses an 8-megapixel front-facing camera. It should have decent stamina with a 2,500mAh battery inside and there’s fast charging support via the USB-C port.

The new smartphone will run Android 9.0 Pie, but it’s not due to go on sale in Japan until next January. We don’t know what the price will be, but you can keep an eye on Sharp’s website the latest.

Sharp heralded its intention to get back into the smartphone market with a trio of new smartphones at IFA back in August, but so far it looks unlikely that they will get a U.S. release. The same goes for the Aquos R2 Compact, which is a shame since there’s a real dearth of small smartphones on the market and Sony doesn’t look likely to release a Compact version of the Xperia XZ3 this year.

Sharp Aquos R2 Compact

Sharp’s decision to retain a fingerprint sensor on the front and carve the bottom notch out of the display to make room for it is a strange one, especially since some of its other Aquos phones have moved the fingerprint sensor onto the back like most other manufacturers.

While we watched in horror as Android smartphone makers embraced the notch, we have gotten used to them. Although, we’re still not on board with the deep notch in the Pixel 3 XL. Notches are obviously here to stay, but that doesn’t mean we want more of them. Thankfully, Google has already mandated that two display cutouts is the limit, so fears that Sharp will precipitate an escalating notch war are unnecessary.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Samsung foldable phone: Everything we know so far
Up Next

The best movie soundtracks of all time
Google Pixel 3
Product Review

Google’s Pixel 3 is a hair away from pocket-sized perfection

Google’s Pixel 3 smartphone is the best Android phone you can buy. It doesn’t have the best looks or the best hardware, but you’ll be hard pressed to find better software and unique A.I. functionalities.
Posted By Simon Hill
mediocre battery and a big notch slight googles otherwise perfect pixel phone google 3 xl review hero
Product Review

Mediocre battery and a big notch slight Google's otherwise perfect Pixel phone

Google’s Pixel 3 XL has two big flaws: The gigantic notch on the front, and mediocre battery life. That being said, this is the best Android experience you can find in a smartphone today.
Posted By Julian Chokkattu
Google Pixel 3
Mobile

Which smartphone has the best camera? We found the sharpest shooters

They say that the best camera is always the one you have with you and that makes your smartphone camera very important indeed. Join us for a closer look at the best camera phones available right now.
Posted By Simon Hill
OnePlus 6T review
Mobile

On a budget? We found the best affordable smartphones you can buy

Here are the best cheap phones for anyone working with a tight budget, whether you're a fan of stock Android or marathon battery life. Find out what you can get for under $500 or far, far less as we round up the best budget smartphones.
Posted By Simon Hill
Mobile

Check out 30 of the best iPhone games you need to be playing

The iPhone has some of our favorite games available for any mobile platform. Here are the best iPhone games for every big-name genre, whether you're into puzzles, strategy, or something else entirely.
Posted By Brenda Stolyar
Mobile

Text messages are disappearing on Pixel 3s, but a fix is on the way

The Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL are arguably the best Android phones out there right now -- but they aren't perfect. Users have reported a number of issues and problems related to the Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL. Here's how to fix them.
Posted By Mark Jansen
LG V40 ThinQ Review
Mobile

Get ready for more V-series phones: LG trademarks names up to the V90

It looks like we should get ready for more LG V-series phones. LG has trademarked names for the LG V50 all the way up to the LG V90. We may have to wait some time before we see these phones; the next LG flagship is expected to be the LG G8.
Posted By Christian de Looper
1315736 autosave v1 how to mirror your smartphone tv television tablet
Home Theater

What is MHL, exactly, and how does it work with your TV?

There are more ways to mirror your smartphone or tablet to your TV than you might think. Check out our rundown of MHL for everything you need to know about the wired protocol and its myriad uses.
Posted By Parker Hall
amazon black friday deals 2
Deals

All the best Amazon Black Friday deals for 2018

Amazon may be an online-only retailer, but that doesn’t mean its Black Friday sales are anything to sniff at. In fact, due to its online status, Amazon has huge flexibility with the range of products and deals it can offer. Here's our…
Posted By Bruce Brown
facebook rolling out messenger unsend feature and heres how to use it
Social Media

Facebook is rolling out a Messenger ‘unsend’ feature, and here’s how to use it

Facebook is starting to roll out a "remove message" feature for its Messenger app. It lets you delete a message in a thread within 10 minutes of sending it, and replaces it with a note telling recipients that it's been removed.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
Mobile

Google rolls out Night Sight to Pixel 3 and 3 XL camera app

Google's latest flagships, the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL, are now official and we have all the details from the October 9 event in New York City and Paris. Here's everything we know about the Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL.
Posted By Simon Hill
google white space app redesigns maps
Mobile

You can now message businesses straight through Google Maps

Google has been updating Maps with a ton of new features over the past few months, and now it's back with another one -- the ability for users to message businesses directly through the Maps app.
Posted By Christian de Looper
Deals

Black Friday 2018: The best deals so far

Black Friday is the biggest shopping holiday of the year, and it will be here before you know it. If you can't wait until November 23 to start formulating a shopping plan, we've got you covered.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
bank of america mobile tech trends gen z gettyimages 886922002 gpointstudio
Mobile

No cash. No talking. What goes next? Welcome to your ‘app-tive’ digital life

Bank of America's 2018 Trends in Consumer Mobility Report found mobility has changed our lives. Mobile tech influences how most of us communicate, meet people, build relationships, and handle money as we move toward a cashless society.
Posted By Bruce Brown