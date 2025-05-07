 Skip to main content
Shazam now shows the world’s fastest growing songs, and Apple Music gets it direct

By
Shazam app for music identification.
Shazam

Shazam has just announced its new Viral Chart which is populated by those songs being search for most by users of the service.

As a music recognition service, Shazam is used worldwide by people to find out what song is playing wherever they are. A great way to collate what’s hot right now then.

Now Shazam is sharing that data in what it calls its Viral Chart, which is updated daily.

Since Shazam was bought by Apple seven years ago, that data is also being used to populate a playlist in Apple Music.

The Viral Chart will show the top 50 songs being discovered by Shazam users in the last 24-hours.

What’s special about this is that the list is not just what’s socially popular, but how songs are blowing up on a wider scale. From on-demand streaming, traditional media and tentpole events – this will pull it all into one place where everyone can see what’s causing waves right now.

For example, at time of publishing, a highly rated song is a track from the new movie, F1 The Movie – showing how different media can help proliferate new tracks.

How does the Shazam Viral Chart work?

Anyone can pop over to the Shazam Viral Chart to hear a sample of each track in the list, tap play and it will give you a short sample before moving on to the next in the list.

Shazam breaks this down into a few other charts. The main global chart offers the worldwide top 50 tracks. But there are also 42 national charts available too, each with the top 25 ranked songs listed.

Apple Music features the global top 50 and funnels that into a Shazam playlist which updates daily directly from that Shazam worldwide Viral Chart.

Apple released a statement about the new playlist which said:

“Forget everything you thought you knew about viral music. Shazam’s new Viral Chart playlist doesn’t just track TikTok hits—it captures the full spectrum of songs blowing up right now, whether through streaming, socials, TV placements, or that random 2004 banger suddenly resurfacing at bars and baseball games. Here, you’ll find today’s fastest-growing sounds from around the world, identified by millions of curious listeners frantically hitting that Shazam button. Check back every day for updates.”

