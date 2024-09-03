ShiftCam has made a name for itself, making some impressive vlogging and photography gear for smartphones. The LensUltra kit is a great example of that approach, while the ProGrip and SnapGrip have also won it some laurels. At IFA 2024, the company is introducing a new SnapSeries line of accessories.

These new accessories fully embrace the versatility of Apple’s MagSafe tech but add their own dash of hardware ingenuity. The flagship addition to the series is the new SnapGrip Pro, which bundles support for Qi2 wireless charting.

The company claims it can route 15W worth of wireless charging juice to the connected smartphone while simultaneously packing a battery that is 58% larger than the SnapGrip Classic. Available in Stone and Midnight colors, it offers niceties like a USB-C port with 20W PD output and a Bluetooth-linked physical shutter button.

However, the more intriguing addition to the portfolio is the SnapStudio light, which blends a ring light with MagSafe and a clever detachable base mount. You can see it in action in the photo below.

When connected to a phone, the light enclosure can reach 440 lumens, but if you plug a USB-C cable, the raw brightness figures reach 600 lumens. Users also have the flexibility to adjust the light intensity and color temperature.

To go with its fresh lineup of vlogging and mobile photography kits, the company is also launching three new stands — the SnapStand Mini (8-inch height), SnapStand Selfie (10-inch-2.5 ft height range), and SnapStand Max (1.5ft-6ft height range).

SnapSeries gear targets MagSafe-ready phones, including the Apple smartphone lineup starting with the iPhone. However, it will work just fine with any phone ready for Qi2, which is essentially a faster Qi charging standard with the perk of magnetic position lock.

Unfortunately, there are hardly any phones out there that pack the necessary Qi2 magnetic hardware. For those devices, ShiftCam offers a magnetic ring accessory that you can stick to a phone’s rear shell to attach the SnapSeries accessories without any further hassle.