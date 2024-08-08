Google is on track to reveal its next generation of Pixel products, with the new Pixel 9 and Pixel Watch 3 just on the horizon. Though the first Pixel Watch had a bit of a rough start, the Pixel Watch 2 proved to be a big improvement by being much faster and having better battery life than before.

But with the Google Pixel Watch 3, you may be asking yourself if you should pick up last year’s Pixel Watch 2 or wait for the new Pixel Watch 3. Let’s break it down.

Recommended Videos

Google Pixel Watch 2 vs. Pixel Watch 3: design and display

Based on the latest leaks and rumors, we expect the Google Pixel Watch 2 and Pixel Watch 3 to have the same design with a round, circular body and a protruding digital crown on the side. The style of the band should also remain the same between the two models.

However, the biggest difference between these two versions is that the Pixel Watch 3 is likely to come in two sizes: 41mm and 45mm. If you weren’t a fan of how the Pixel Watch 2 only comes in the 41mm size and have been wishing for a larger Pixel Watch, it should be a reality with the Pixel Watch 3. With a larger case size, you should also get more battery capacity.

The Pixel Watch 2’s display uses a custom 3D Corning Gorilla Glass 5. The AMOLED always-on display has a 320-pixel-per-inch (PPI) resolution and can reach up to 1000 nits peak brightness.

It’s expected that the Pixel Watch 3 will have a brighter display than its predecessor, using Google’s Actua Display technology that debuted with the Pixel 8 line. The maximum brightness is reportedly set to hit 2000 nits, which is double that of the Pixel Watch 2. The bezels should also be thinner, allowing users to see more information on the screen at any given time.

In this department, it may be best to wait for the Pixel Watch 3, especially if you have been wanting a larger size Pixel Watch since Google introduced the smartwatch. With the expected improvements to the display, which can really make a difference when you’re outdoors, it would be worth waiting for.

Google Pixel Watch 2 vs. Pixel Watch 3: specs

Currently, the Pixel Watch 2 is powered with a Qualcomm Snapdragon W5 processor and has 2GB of RAM. This was a big improvement over the original Pixel Watch, which used an older Exynos chip.

We don’t yet know the specifics of the processor inside the Pixel Watch 3, but Google would be smart to add an even more powerful chip inside, which seems like a safe bet.

The Pixel Watch 3 has also been rumored to have an all-new ultra-wideband (UWB) chip, which could be used for location tracking and precise, short-range communication. Other reports also indicated that the Pixel Watch 3 could finally support 5Ghz Wi-Fi networks, which would mean faster data performance overall.

The Pixel Watch 2 is still plenty fast and capable. We expect the Pixel Watch 3 to be faster, though it’s difficult to say just how much faster it’ll be. If you want the best speeds possible and like the sound of what UWB might enable, you have another reason to wait it out.

Google Pixel Watch 2 vs. Pixel Watch 3: health tracking

Google updated the health tracking sensors on the Pixel Watch 2 to be more accurate than the original. It features a multi-path optical heart rate sensor that also tracks blood-oxygen levels, skin temperature, and even stress. It also has an electrocardiogram (ECG) feature for detecting irregular heart rhythms.

The Pixel Watch 3 will reportedly have the same health tracking features as the Pixel Watch 2 but with some extras. It will reportedly have a new Readiness Score to show how ready your body is for any given day. This will also reportedly show up in the new Morning Brief summary, which looks to give you quick insights into your health at the start of each day. Further, a new Cardio Load metric could give you a better understanding of how much exercise/activity you should do each day.

The Pixel Watch 3 will also reportedly include some nice features for runners, such as interval training options and audio and haptic alerts that indicate when to change between spring, maintenance, and cooldown phases.

The Pixel Watch 3 is shaping up to be a fantastic smartwatch and fitness tracker, especially if you are a runner. We don’t know how many (or if any) of these new features will come to the Pixel Watch 2, so — once again — it may pay to wait.

The Pixel Watch 2 shipped with Wear OS 4 out of the box, and as noted in our review, it wasn’t very different from Wear OS 3.5. You still need to use simple gestures to move around, which is pretty standard. However, we still had some issues with Wear OS 4 on the Pixel Watch 2, such as unreliable notifications and other bugs.

We’re expecting the Pixel Watch 3 to launch with Wear OS 5, which has already made its debut on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 and Galaxy Watch Ultra. Wear OS 5 is based on Android 14, which would make sense if the Pixel 9 series is indeed going to come with Android 14 and not Android 15 like we previously thought. The health and fitness tracking features of the Pixel Watch 3 should also be integrated into the Fitbit app, as it was with the Pixel Watch 2.

Google promised three years of updates for the Pixel Watch 2, and the Pixel Watch 3 should be similar. Wear OS 5 isn’t a massive departure from Wear OS 4, so we don’t expect any significant differences in this department.

Google Pixel Watch 2 vs. Pixel Watch 3: battery and charging

With the Pixel Watch 2, you had a 306mAh battery inside, and Google claimed that you should get 24 hours of use on a single charge with the always-on display enabled. However, we actually saw better results than what Google claimed when we reviewed the Pixel Watch 2, getting almost up to 36 hours. To charge it from zero to full takes about an hour.

We don’t expect much of a change for the Pixel Watch 3, at least for the 41mm size. Earlier reports seemed to show that it had a 306mAh or 307mAh battery, which is identical to before. But the larger 45mm Pixel Watch 3 should have room for a larger battery cell. Charging speeds should also be similar to before.

If you don’t want a big watch, don’t expect drastic battery life upgrades for the 41mm Pixel Watch 3. But if you can deal with the larger 45mm size, waiting for the big Pixel Watch 3 is the move.

When is the Pixel Watch 3 coming out?

Google has already confirmed that its next Made by Google event is happening on August 13. This is when we expect the Pixel Watch 3 to be unveiled, along with the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, and Pixel 9 Pro Fold.

The actual release date for the Pixel Watch 3 will be confirmed at the event. However, typically, new Google products arrive about a week or two after the announcement.

Should you buy the Pixel Watch 2 now or wait for the Pixel Watch 3?

Like any other annual product release, it would be best to wait for the Pixel Watch 3 to be revealed, even if you don’t plan to get it. Once the new model comes out, you could even see nice discounts on the Pixel Watch 2, potentially saving you some money.

Furthermore, the Pixel Watch 2 is still an excellent smartwatch. It’s stylish and comfortable, has a beautiful display, and has plenty of health and fitness tracking features. Google made many improvements to it from the original version, so it’s still a good purchase. And if you can get it at a sizeable discount once the Pixel Watch 3 is here, that’s just icing on top.

That said, if you didn’t like the small 41mm size of the Pixel Watch 2, then you should definitely wait for the Pixel Watch 3. Not only is it finally coming in a larger 45mm size, but the display should be better and brighter, it’ll run faster, and there are likely some great features for runners. Plus, the larger size should also have better battery life, if you don’t like having to charge up every night.

Whether you ultimately buy the Pixel Watch 2 or Pixel Watch 3, wait a few more days for the latter to be announced — it’ll be well worth it.