Now far from being the obscure secret of the mobile industry, the Pixel has become a household name, thanks to Google’s insistence on delivering a solid Android experience, along with one of the best smartphone cameras you can buy. The current pinnacle of that line is the Google Pixel 8, which offers everything we want from a Google smartphone. It’s fast, gets updates on day one, and has a camera that delivers stunning shots.

The Google Pixel 8 was revealed in October 2023, which means it’s fast approaching its one-year birthday. But celebrations aren’t likely to be in the cards, not when there’s likely to be a shiny new phone to distract us. Google has confirmed the Google Pixel 9‘s existence, and that means prospective Pixel 8 buyers now have a choice to make: buy the Pixel 8 now, or endure an agonizing wait and see what the Pixel 9 can offer.

It’s a tough choice, but we’re here to help make it a little easier. While we don’t know for sure what the Pixel 9 will bring to the table, we have a lot of leaks and rumors to help us make a more informed choice.

So, should you buy the Google Pixel 8 now or wait for the Pixel 9? Read on to find out.

Google Pixel 9 vs. Pixel 8: design

This year will seemingly mark a big change in the Pixel’s design. The Pixel 8’s elevated camera bar that stretches across the back of the device is out, and a redesigned camera bar is in. This new bar is placed similarly, but it now ends before the sides of the Pixel 9, and is rounded. As a result, the Pixel 9 will be even more reminiscent of the Among Us characters.

The Pixel 9 will be no exception to the rule that all new flagships must have flat sides, and we’re also expecting to see some new display tech in the mix, too. While that’s unlikely to be a huge change for most of us, it will reportedly mean an increase in maximum potential brightness. There’s also an increase in screen size too, up from 6.2 inches to 6.3.

What does all of this mean for your potential purchase? Probably not an awful lot. As long as you don’t hate the new design, it’s unlikely the prospective changes will affect your decision too much. Of course, if you love one and hate the other, let that factor into your decision for sure.

Google Pixel 9 vs. Pixel 8: specs

While we don’t have a wealth of information on the specifications for the Pixel 9, what we do know isn’t surprising. The Pixel 9 is expected to debut the Google Tensor G4 processor, the fourth generation of Google’s chip. It’s still not built by Google and is based on the Samsung Exynos 2400, but given that’s a solid processor, we’re not too worried. That said, leaked benchmark results for the chip are coming back with oddly low results, but that could easily be a result of a lack of optimization at the stage where the benchmarks were taken.

After that, we have little other than speculation. The Pixel 8 sported 128GB of storage and 8GB of RAM, and it seems as if the Pixel 9 will repeat those numbers.

So where does that leave us? At this stage, the Pixel 9 isn’t bringing much to the table as far as raw performance goes. Yes, it’ll have a newer and more powerful processor, but it’s hard to tell whether that will translate into a smoother experience for you during real-life use. Given the Pixel 8 was a strong performer anyway, it’s unlikely you’ll notice a huge difference.

Keep in mind this is based on leaks and rumors only, but at the moment the specs aren’t looking like a huge reason to hold off.

Google Pixel 9 vs. Pixel 8: cameras

The camera has traditionally been a strong point for Google’s phones, and the Pixel 8 was no different in this regard. While the 12-megapixel ultrawide lens was a bit of a letdown, the 50MP main lens was an absolute stunner and consistently produced excellent-looking images throughout our review period. Is the Pixel 9 likely to exceed its predecessor? Actually, it might.

Google is keeping the same main lens as the Pixel 8, but it’s replacing the underwhelming ultrawide lens with the Sony IMX858. This lens is rumored to be 48MP and has a larger sensor than the previous ultrawide lens used in the Pixel 8, which means it can let in more light, making for better pictures across the board and stronger performance in low light.

There’s also good news for selfie fans; the Pixel 9’s front-facing camera will also reportedly have autofocus for the first time. This would be a big improvement over the fixed focus we’re used to seeing.

The Pixel 8 had an excellent camera setup, so making changes that just target the weakest point of it is an excellent idea. While the jury will be out until we’ve had hands-on time with the new Pixel, this could be the magic ingredient that makes the Pixel 9 worth waiting for.

We already know the Pixel 9 will launch with Android 15, and it’s also a given that the Pixel 8 will almost immediately receive the same update, so there’s not much to get excited about there. However, what about the extra software tricks that the Pixel 9 is sure to get?

It’s the buzzword on every corporate tongue out there: AI. With Google pushing Gemini hard, you can be sure the Pixel 9 will come with a bunch of new AI tricks, and those tricks will be the centerpiece of the Pixel 9’s announcement. We’re not sure what to expect yet, but there’s been word Google may be planning a Gemini-powered AI assistant called Pixie, bundling a year of Gemini access and a new AI feature called Adaptive Touch.

Adaptive Touch would change your screen’s sensitivity based on whether it’s cold, raining, or any one of a number of circumstances. Emergency SOS is another feature coming to the Pixel 9 range and will let you know about nearby wildfires, floods, or other emergencies. The last rumored software feature is Pixel Screenshots. This one is a little more weird and seems to imply it will take automatic screenshots of information you may want to remember, like events or places. It could just be a way to organize those screenshots, though, making them easier to find.

Some of these features are sure to come to the Pixel 8 eventually, too, but they’ll be on the Pixel 9 first, and there may be some desirable exclusives, too.

We just don’t know what AI features the Pixel 9 will launch with, and that’s a pretty good reason to wait and see.

What about the Pixel 9 Pro, Pro XL, and Pro Fold?

Of course, the Pixel 9 isn’t going to be alone. In previous years, you’d also see a Pixel Pro arriving at the same time as the standard Pixel, but this year, Google is seriously pushing the boat out. This year is heavily rumored to be seeing the return of the XL format, in the form of the Pixel 9 Pro XL. As if that weren’t enough, the foldable Pixel 9 Pro Fold is also expected this year — though it’s worth pointing out that may not arrive at the same as the other three Pixel 9 models.

Does this change your purchasing decision? Well, if you’ve already made the choice to buy the Pixel 8 over the Pixel 8 Pro, then the same reasoning is going to apply when it comes to considering the Pixel 9 Pro. The Pro model is going to have a telephoto lens, a temperature sensor, and some larger specs — but if those weren’t enough to tempt you to the Pixel 8 Pro, then they’re not going to tempt you here either. The Pro XL is likely to be the same as the Pro but … bigger. If a larger display doesn’t tempt you, then hey, you can probably skip that too.

Now, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold? Well, that’s a different kettle of fish entirely — but the same logic applies. If you weren’t tempted by the Pixel Fold, then attaching the Pixel 9 name to it probably isn’t going to sway you.

Of course, there’s always the chance of some killer headline features restricted to any one of those models, so it may be worth keeping an eye out on reveal day just to make sure.

When is the Google Pixel 9 coming out?

Google has confirmed its next Made by Google event will take place on August 13, and the Google Pixel 9 is all but certain to be shown off then. Google has already confirmed the phone exists, so it’s now just a case of officially confirming what we can expect and when it will release.

Speaking of a release date, that’ll be confirmed at the event — but a week or two after the reveal is the most likely time for the preorders to ship and for boxes to hit retail shelves. As for the price, Google just increased the prices for the Pixel 8 last year, so the chances it would do that two years on the trot are low. Still, it’s always possible, depending on how much AI is crammed into those little devices.

Should you buy the Pixel 8 now or wait for the Pixel 9?

As ever with these guidelines, the safest option is always to wait and see what a new release brings to the table. Even if it seems like the Pixel 9 won’t drop any killer features, there’s always the possibility that a new phone coming out will drop the prices of the older models. Buying a Pixel 8 now could mean you end up losing out on a tasty discount.

That said, it’s not uncommon to find discounts on the Pixel 8 from the Google Store and third-party retailers right now. It’s hard to say how current sales will compare to ones after the Pixel 9 launches, but it’s very possible you may find a great deal before the Pixel 9 arrives.

While it’s a bit of a gamble, if you’re willing to sacrifice the chance of an incredible new feature showing up, the Pixel 8 is absolutely worth grabbing at the prices Google and other retailers are offering it for.