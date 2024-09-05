Why the Shure MV6 has become my new go-to microphone

Shure says its MV6 microphone is easy for anyone to use right out of the box. I wanted to test this claim, as I’ve long wanted better audio during video calls, but have not wanted to do any of the messing around I think standalone microphones require.

Did the Shure MV6 do what it promised, and has it replaced my usual microphone?

The microphone

While I only use the Shure MV6 for video calls, that’s not what Shure primarily intends it for. It’s a gaming microphone designed for gamers and streamers to get high-quality audio using similar technology found in Shure’s many other well-respected microphones and benefitting from its extensive history in audio recording. I’ll come back to the audio technology soon, but I want to talk about the design first.

It’s a stunning piece of kit, and I love how it looks on my desk. The simple look has been inspired by Shure’s pro-level MV7 and SM7 microphones, and the classic style has been given just the right modern twist to appeal to those who don’t want to look like they’re in a recording studio. It’s a hefty thing due to the weighted circular base that you screw the riser into before attaching the microphone to the top. All told, it’s more than 1.2 kilograms, so it’s not going to move around on your desk unexpectedly.

On the back of the microphone is a USB-C port and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The USB port connects to your source, and the 3.5mm jack enables real-time monitoring using a pair of headphones. A touch-sensitive button is on the top of the microphone’s body to quickly mute the audio. I put the microphone together and attached the bundled USB-C cable to my Apple Mac Mini M1. After changing a few settings in Mac OS, the Shure MV6 worked without any further interaction. It really is as simple as Shure promised.

The technology

I’m all for making things as easy as possible, and the Shure MV7’s almost complete lack of setup was refreshing. But don’t think that it’s simply a boring plug-and-play microphone, as there’s a lot of tech inside that makes it worth considering. It uses a cardioid pattern to focus on your voice and avoid picking up sounds around you, plus it will filter out background sounds like an air conditioner or a fan.

Interestingly, for gamers, Shure includes its Auto Level Mode, which adjusts the gain in real-time based on your distance from the microphone and the volume of your voice, so audio remains consistent. Its Digital Popper Stopper stops unwanted sounds from your speech that may upset the audio, all without the need for a physical pop guard in front of the microphone. If you use headphones to monitor the sound, you can customize the mix in Shure’s Motiv Mix desktop software, where you’ll also find a Tone Slider that works with the Auto Level mode, giving the option of three different tones — Dark, Bright, and Natural — for the audio.

I installed the Motiv Mix app, but found it a little confusing, unlike the otherwise simple setup process. Much like the Shure Motiv Video and Motiv Audio apps with the MoveMic system, the software doesn’t have quite the same polish as the hardware. Perhaps I expected more obvious customization, and while it is easy to record an audio file, the rest requires some additional knowledge of how mixers work. The microphone worked without a problem after I closed the Motiv Mix app, though, and I’ve left it alone since. The Shure MV6 is also certified for Open Broadcasting Software (OBS) if you already have your own software preference.

How does it sound?

Is there anything bad about it so far? The foam covering the microphone is not securely held in place and has fallen off a few times when I move the microphone around my desk, and the included 1-meter USB cable is a little bit short, even for desktop use. The 12cm riser works for my use, and the microphone pivots up and down, but there’s no extension if you want to raise or lower the microphone any further. You’ll have to budget for a boom arm if your setup requires it. Otherwise, I really like the MV6, and you can hear an example of the sound by clicking play on the file below.

I have been reliably informed that during Microsoft Teams and Google Meet video calls, the audio is very good indeed, and my voice sounds clearer to those who usually hear it through the microphones on the Nothing Ear Stick, Apple AirPods Pro, or Samsung Galaxy Buds Live I’ve used in the past. Newcomers to my voice over video calls had no complaints. I’m not going back to using any of them either, especially after hearing recordings made with the MV6 as, to me, they sound superb, meaning the Shure MV6 has become my go-to microphone. It looks good, works without any effort, and makes me sound good too. Ultimately, that’s all I’m looking for in a microphone.

You will have to spend a lot of money to get the Shure MV6, as it costs $149, or 129 British pounds, which puts it up against the top gaming microphone models already available, such as the Razer Seiren V3 Chroma, Blue Yeti Aurora, Elgato Wave:3, and the HyperX QuadCast series.

The Shure MV6 is now available to purchase through Shure’s online store.