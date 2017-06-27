Looking for a new job? What about being Siri’s culturally aware assistant?

Why it matters to you It may seem like Siri knows everything, but that is only because she has a great team behind her. Here's your chance to join that team.

They say every therapist should have a therapist, and in today’s technologically driven world, every personal assistant ought to have an assistant, too. That’s right — you no longer have to be a CEO in order to have someone at your beck and call, ready to answer your questions, schedule your meetings, and make your reservations. Sure, that someone may be named Siri, but she still counts. And now, Siri needs an assistant of her own — a human one. If you’re in the job market, here is a new role for you to consider — on Monday, Apple posted a new job description for a role called the Siri Event Maven.

The lucky person who lands this role will be able to “play a part in the next revolution in human-computer interaction.” After all, this individual will not, in fact, be an assistant, but rather a computer scientist (or at least, someone with the “ability to understand large-scale software and system architecture,” as well as familiarity with languages like Python, Ruby, or Bash.

But those are just the technical specs — the more interesting part, of course, comes in the actual day-to-day responsibilities. If you are someone who brings “Wookie Cookies” to your office for “May The Fourth Be With You” (May 4), or celebrate “Pi Day” (March 14) or “Talk like a Pirate Day” (September 19), then this job may be for you. Apple says that the Siri team is in need of “someone to help us keep Siri up to date on all the various events happening around the world.”

Ultimately, the Event Maven will aid in planning Siri’s understanding of events in a calendar year, working alongside Apple’s Engineering and Design teams “to provide strategic awareness of cultural happenings in the collective zeitgeist.” So if you are someone who lives and breathes pop culture but also has programming down pat, you may be at the uncommon intersection Apple is looking for.

So why the sudden need for such a role? Well, it could have something to do with Apple’s upcoming launch of its HomePod, which could result in Siri being asked even more bizarre questions than she already receives. But whatever the reason, you have got to admit — being a Siri Event Maven does not sound like a bad gig at all.