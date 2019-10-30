Never able to find anything you want to listen to? Starting next week, Google Home and Nest Home owners in the United States and Canada will be able to use their voices to start playing content from SiriusXM on their Google smart speakers and smart displays.

SiriusXM will join other radio services like TuneIn, iHeartRadio, Radio.com in offering its services through the Google Assistant, and you’ll be able to use your voice in a similar way to access SiriusXM’s content. Just say “Hey, Google, play Howard 100 on SiriusXM” to access specific radio stations, or ask to play channels dedicated to specific artists, like The Beatles, by saying “Hey, Google, play The Beatles Channel on SiriusXM”.

You’ll want a subscription to get the most out of SiriusXM though, and those who want ad-free listening, Xtra channels for every mood and activity, and sports analysis will need to subscribe to one of SiriusXM’s payment tiers. Those using it just at home can go for the $8/month option, which offers benefits for those listening at home. If you want to extend your listening to the car, then you’ll need the $16/month tier. Finally, if you want all of the above and live NFL, MLB, NBA, and NHL coverage to boot, then the $21 subscription is what you’ll need.

There’s an added bonus for Nest Hub and Hub Max owners too, as any subscription will also grant access to SiriusXM’s curated video content on your smart display. This includes exclusive studio performances, interviews, and other similar videos. As a bonus for new owners of Google Nest smart speakers or smart displays, a three-month free trial to SiriusXM’s subscription service will be offered when a new device is registered in the Google Home app.

SiriusXM support will be rolling out to Google Home and Nest devices in the coming week. Support will be immediately offered for the English language, with Canadian French coming soon. There’s no mention of when or if other areas will be getting this support. If you’re looking for other fun things to do with your Google smart speaker, check out our list of all Google Assistant commands, as well as our Google Home tips and tricks article.

