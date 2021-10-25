It is nearly impossible to have not seen the 2015 viral video of a team of marine biologists pulling a plastic straw from a turtle’s nose. The video, with nearly 85 million views on YouTube, is only one of the many heartbreaking images and videos that depict the unsettling state of plastic waste in the oceans. Every year, more than 11 million tons of plastic waste end up in oceans, and the figure could nearly triple by 2040. With a mission to offset some of this waste — and hopefully, create some awareness — Danish watchmaker Skagen has announced new Aaren Ocean watches made with 100% recycled ocean-bound plastics.

The wristband, case, and dial of Skagen’s Aaren Ocean watch are made of fiber-reinforced recycled plastics that would otherwise end up in the ocean. The “sustainable” watch comes with a 41mm analog dial featuring a wavelike texture.

There are five colors to choose from — gray, black, moss green, dark blue, and white. The white one is a special limited-edition model designed in collaboration with Danish fashion influencer Emilie Lilja.

The Skagen Aaren Ocean watch goes on sale starting today, October 25, for a price of $165. The offering is in line with other eco-friendly options from the brand’s Aaren collection. Previously launched timepieces in the series have featured materials such as recycled steel and aluminum for the casing, and leather alternatives such as cork, apple, and mulberry bark for the dial as well as the strap. Skagen’s pro-planet initiative also includes packaging made with recycled paper. The company aims to transform its entire collection to be eco-friendly by 2025.

A few other tech brands are also participating in efforts to reduce ocean-brand plastic waste by upcycling or recycling it. Some of the recent tech products include Microsoft’s Ocean Plastic Mouse, the 2020 HP Pavilion laptops, and a “flexible” processor crafted by researchers from ARM and PragmatIC.

Editors' Recommendations