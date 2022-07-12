With so many great Amazon Prime Day deals on right now, it’s an ideal time to pick up a new Apple Watch. There are some fantastic prices on Apple’s wearables, but don’t be tempted to automatically go for the one with the lowest price tag, as this is the opportunity to get much more bang for your buck on an upgrade.

While both the 2020 Apple Watch SE and 2021 Apple Watch Series 7 have been marked down in this year’s Apple Watch Prime Day deals, Apple’s flagship watch has been discounted more deeply, narrowing the gap between the two like never before.

The Apple Watch SE is still a solid choice if you’re primarily focused on fitness and really don’t want to spend a lot of money, but right now, you can get the latest Apple Watch Series 7 for only $80 more, and that makes the jump well worth it.

The Apple Watch Series 7 is among the very best smartwatches you can buy right now, and during Prime Day, . That’s the same as the normal price of the Apple Watch SE. If you’re shopping for a new Apple Watch, that $80 upgrade could be the best money you spend this Prime Day. Here’s why.

Benefits of the Apple Watch Series 7

I don’t want to disparage the Apple Watch SE, as it’s still a fine device, but the Apple Watch Series 7 offers much more value for your money, especially with this year’s Apple Watch Prime Day deals.

Firstly, the Apple Watch SE is a year older than the Apple Watch Series 7, which was released alongside the Apple Watch Series 6 in 2020. At that time, the intent was to provide a more affordable model for folks who didn’t need the more advanced health features found on Apple’s flagship models.

The Apple Watch SE shares the same design as the Series 6, but it lacks the ECG sensor introduced on the 2018 Apple Watch Series 4 and the blood oxygen sensor from the Series 6. Naturally, the Apple Watch Series 7 still includes these useful health monitoring features.

However, there’s another significant omission from the Apple Watch SE that most folks don’t think much about. The Apple Watch Series 5 introduced an always-on display, and it’s hard to overemphasize how much of a quality-of-life improvement this brought to Apple’s wearable.

Before that advancement, doing something as simple as checking the time on your Apple Watch required that you either raise your wrist in such a way that the watch could detect that movement or tap the screen to wake it up. That’s pretty unnatural for people who are used to being able to glance at their wrist. Imagine trying to check the time on an Apple Watch Series 4 or Apple Watch SE when you’re carrying two cups of hot coffee, and it’s easy to see how much of a problem this can be.

With the Apple Watch Series 7, you’ll always be able to see pertinent information on your watch face of choice without raising your wrist or tapping on it. This makes life easier, and it’s a much more discrete way to check the time when you’re in the middle of a conversation without seeming rude.

So, you can see how the Apple Watch Series 5 and 6 were improvements on the Apple Watch SE, but the Series 7 brings even more to the table. You get all the health monitoring features and the always-on display of the other models, plus a 20% larger screen that’s also much more durable.

The viewing area stretches down into the corners, so there’s almost no visible border. The extra space also leaves enough room for a full QWERTY keyboard, so you can respond to a message by typing rather than scribbling or dictating text. This is expected to get even better when WatchOS 9 comes out this fall, as Apple is also bringing QuickType predictive text to the keyboard. That’s something Apple Watch SE owners will miss out on as that model doesn’t support the on-screen keyboard.

Lastly, the Apple Watch Series 7 has one other trick up its sleeve that’s well worth it if you wear your watch to bed at night, whether for sleep tracking or just because you don’t like to take it off. With the Apple Watch on your wrist more often, you have fewer opportunities to charge it. However, the Apple Watch Series 7 can charge up to 33% faster than other models, which makes a huge difference when trying to squeeze in a full charge during your morning shower.

