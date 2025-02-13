Smaller Dynamic Island rumored for this iPhone

Apple could significantly change its Dynamic Island feature, starting with this year’s iPhone 17 Pro Max.

According to leaker Digital Chat Station (via MacRumors), the upcoming device will use a “metalens” for Face ID that merges the transmitter and receiver components. This change is expected to create a smaller and thinner Dynamic Island.

The report indicates that similar technology will be introduced in the next iPad Pro and rumored foldable iPad. However, it’s important to note that no Apple tablet currently features Dynamic Island, and the leaker does not indicate that one will be available on future iPads.

The Digital Chat Station rumor contradicts a report from supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo last month that said to expect a standard Dynamic Island on the next iPhone 17 Pro series. However, at least one rumor before that said the feature’s size was shrinking on the iPhone 17 Pro Max. That report, from technology analyst Jeff Pu, also said Apple would be using a metalens on its largest iPhone this year.

As I noted in October, a metalens uses a new thin lens type that utilizes nanostructures on its surface to focus light. Unlike traditional lenses that use curved surfaces to bend light, metalenses manipulate light through tiny, precisely arranged structures known as “meta-atoms.”

Last month, the same Digital Chat Station said Apple was also making significant camera changes across the iPhone 17 lineup this year.

All iPhone 17 models are expected to have a front-facing selfie camera with a 24MP/6P lens, an upgrade from the 12MP/5P lens found in the current iPhone 16 models. This upgrade should improve image quality and minimize camera distortions.

Additionally, the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max are set to have upgraded telephoto lenses, jumping from 12MP to 48MP. This change would mean all three rear-facing cameras on the next-generation iPhone Pro models will feature 48MP lenses.

Much of this year’s iPhone lineup has focused on the imminent release of the iPhone SE 4 and the upcoming iPhone 17 Air. The first new iPhone SE in three years should be announced in the coming days, while the latter will represent the first iPhone design change in five years.

Apple introduced Dynamic Island on the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max in 2022. A year later, it was added to the entire iPhone 15 lineup and remains on the iPhone 16 series. The feature, which replaced the so-called iPhone “notch,” stores a phone’s front-facing camera and Face ID sensors. It also offers interactive and adaptive content such as incoming call messages, music playback controls, and more.