Here’s a sneak peek at one of the Google Pixel 9 Pro’s new camera features

When Google introduced the Pixel 8 Pro last year, it promised a new feature for photographers called “Zoom Enhance,” which was revealed at Google I/O 2023. This feature is now being rolled out to the Pixel 8 Pro and will also be available on the upcoming Pixel 9 Pro devices.

Recently, Peyman Milanfar from Google published a few examples of how the feature works, providing a cool preview of what we can expect.

Google’s Zoom Enhance feature is AI-powered and designed to improve the quality of zoomed-in photos. It uses advanced algorithms to intelligently fill the gaps between pixels, resulting in a sharper and more detailed image.

When activated, Zoom Enhance works every time you zoom in on a photo. It analyzes the images, predicts missing details, and fills in the gaps, resulting in more detailed and sharper zoomed-in shots.

Milanfar explains that Zoom Enhance is the “first (image-to-image) diffusion model designed & optimized to run fully on-device.” That’s correct; this isn’t a cloud-based feature. Rather, it runs directly on the device.

But there’s more. Zoom Enhance can improve any photo where zoom was performed, even ones taken with other cameras, as long as they’re stored in Google Photos. Milanfar notes, “The input can be from any device, Pixel or not, old or new.”

As you can see, the result is pretty phenomenal. In this example, you can now see details on a bridge that previously weren’t there in the original zoomed-out photo.

Next, Milanfar demonstrates how you can adjust the composition of a shot (like a group photo) without compromising image quality.

Finally, in this last example, Milanfar illustrates the significant improvement one can achieve when capturing a distant shot of an iconic subject. In this instance, the distant view of the Mona Lisa at the Louvre appears remarkably closer and more detailed.

Zoom Enhance is compatible with the Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, and Pixel 9 Pro Fold. Due to hardware constraints, the feature won’t work on regular versions of the Pixel 8, Pixel 9, or older Pixel models.

We’re excited to use the feature as we continue testing Google’s new Pixel 9 Pro phones. If these early images indicate Zoom Enhance’s capabilities, we’re in for something special.