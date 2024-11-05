 Skip to main content
Score this portable solar charger for only $20 at Walmart

No one wants to be stuck between a rock and a hard place. If you’re the type of person who’s always looking for a phone charger when you’re nowhere near electricity, you should invest in a portable charger. In fact, we came across a great offer on a solar-powered unit while combing through Walmart deals:

Right now, when you purchase the Solpowben 20,000mAh Portable Solar Charger, you’ll only spend $20. Usually, this model goes for $50.

Why you should buy the Solpowben 20,000 mAh Portable Solar Charger

This Solpowben charger does more than just replenish your phone’s battery life. With its integrated compass, built-in LED spotlights, and strobing light patterns (choose from constant light, slow flash, and SOS) for emergencies, this Solpowben device has got what it takes to be a true lifesaver. You’ll even be able to charge it using a power adapter or via the built-in solar pad.

Storing up to 20,000 milliamps, the Solpowben comes with two USB-A outputs and a USB-C input. Its rugged IP65 design means you won’t have to worry about moisture affecting the charger’s performance, and the attached carabiner makes it easy to hang the Solpowben from just about any backpack, luggage, tent, etc. You’ll also have your choice of Black, Blue, Green, Orange, and Red colorways.

It’s hard to say how long this Solpowben markdown is going to stick around, though portable power station deals like this one are pretty tough to come by. If you need a backup power solution that won’t leave you stranded, now might be the best time to score this Solpowben 20,000 mAh Portable Solar Charger for $20. We also recommend checking out some of the best Amazon deals we’ve been coming across.

