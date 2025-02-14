Some Reddit content could soon be locked behind a paywall

In a recent earnings call with Reddit CEO Steve Huffman (u/spez), he announced plans to introduce a new type of paid subreddit that members would need a subscription to access. This follows shortly after Reddit’s first profit earnings of $29.9 million in Q3 2024, and the idea is nothing new.

After being asked the progress on the “the development of paid subreddits,” Huffman said, “It’s a work in progress right now, so that one’s coming. We’re working on it as we speak.” He went on to say that “new key features” planned for Reddit include Reddit Answers and paid subreddits.

Huffman didn’t provide details on what the implementation would look like. In theory, the paid subreddits would all be new communities; no existing subreddits would disappear behind a paywall. In August 2024, Huffman had said that the free version of Reddit would remain a focus and would continue to thrive.

The idea of a paid or member-only subreddit isn’t unheard of. Take R/Lounge, for instance; this subreddit can only be accessed if you have Reddit Gold, and that can only be obtained by paying real money. In many cases, other users will gift a month of Reddit Gold for an insightful comment or popular post, but the subreddit’s existence shows how this new approach might work.

One consideration Huffman did not address was whether users would be compensated for contributing to a paid subreddit. Aside from exclusivity, it isn’t clear what benefits it might offer. The Reddit Contributor Program provides a potential framework, but even that poses obstacles.

According to the terms of the program, you can “create high-quality content or apps to earn based on awards, karma, purchases, and engagement your content receives.” Accounts must receive awards amounting to 1,000 Reddit Gold before reaching the payout threshold, which is roughly $10.

Huffman didn’t give a timeline for when these changes might roll out, but it wouldn’t be surprising to see a paid-only subreddit by the end of 2025.