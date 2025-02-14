 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

Some Reddit content could soon be locked behind a paywall

By
The Reddit app icon on an iOS Home screen.
Brett Jordan / Pexels

In a recent earnings call with Reddit CEO Steve Huffman (u/spez), he announced plans to introduce a new type of paid subreddit that members would need a subscription to access. This follows shortly after Reddit’s first profit earnings of $29.9 million in Q3 2024, and the idea is nothing new.

After being asked the progress on the “the development of paid subreddits,” Huffman said, “It’s a work in progress right now, so that one’s coming. We’re working on it as we speak.” He went on to say that “new key features” planned for Reddit include Reddit Answers and paid subreddits.

Recommended Videos

Huffman didn’t provide details on what the implementation would look like. In theory, the paid subreddits would all be new communities; no existing subreddits would disappear behind a paywall. In August 2024, Huffman had said that the free version of Reddit would remain a focus and would continue to thrive.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

The idea of a paid or member-only subreddit isn’t unheard of. Take R/Lounge, for instance; this subreddit can only be accessed if you have Reddit Gold, and that can only be obtained by paying real money. In many cases, other users will gift a month of Reddit Gold for an insightful comment or popular post, but the subreddit’s existence shows how this new approach might work.

One consideration Huffman did not address was whether users would be compensated for contributing to a paid subreddit. Aside from exclusivity, it isn’t clear what benefits it might offer. The Reddit Contributor Program provides a potential framework, but even that poses obstacles.

According to the terms of the program, you can “create high-quality content or apps to earn based on awards, karma, purchases, and engagement your content receives.” Accounts must receive awards amounting to 1,000 Reddit Gold before reaching the payout threshold, which is roughly $10.

Huffman didn’t give a timeline for when these changes might roll out, but it wouldn’t be surprising to see a paid-only subreddit by the end of 2025.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Patrick Hearn
Patrick Hearn
Mobile Writer
Patrick Hearn writes about smart home technology like Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, smart light bulbs, and more. If it's a…
Apple locks February 19 for product reveal. All signs point at an iPhone SE
The Apple iPhone SE (2022) being held in a mans hand.

A new Apple device is on the horizon. Apple CEO, Tim Cook, has just shared a cryptic social post about “the newest member of the family,” set for a reveal on February 19. As per Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, the Apple chief is drumming up hype for the iPhone SE refresh.

The upcoming smartphone is touted to be the biggest overhaul for the “SE” line in years. As per Bloomberg, it will be the first iPhone to come equipped with an in-house modem, ditching long-time partner, Qualcomm. Down the road, such modems will appear in the mainline iPhones and iPads, as well.

Read more
The Galaxy S25 Ultra’s camera crushed its old rival in our test
The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra and the Galaxy S25 Ultra's cameras.

Is the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra worth an upgrade if you own the last Ultra phone? Equally, if the Galaxy S25 Ultra is on your buy list, understanding how Samsung has improved the camera this time around will be an important point to understand before splashing out on it. To help answer these questions, we put Samsung’s latest Ultra phone against its predecessor, the Galaxy S24 Ultra, in a serious camera battle.
Camera specs
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra (left) and the Galaxy S25 Ultra Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

The first thing to understand is not much has changed on the hardware front. Both have a 200-megapixel main camera with an f/1.7 aperture, phase-detection autofocus (PDAF) and optical image stabilization (OIS). It’s joined by a pair of telephoto cameras on both, one 10MP telephoto with OIS for a 3x optical zoom, and another 50MP telephoto with OIS for a 5x optical zoom.

Read more
The Garmin Lily 2 Active has a $50 discount, but don’t wait!
Garmin Lily 2 smartwatch being worn on wrist.

Smartwatches have become quite a popular fitness tool over the last several years, but these gadgets can do far more than help you count calories. Some of the best models can even receive notifications from your phone, allowing you to stay connected when you’re out for a casual stroll. And when it comes to smartwatch deals, one brand we’re always glad to see promos from is Garmin.

As a matter of fact, we came across a great Garmin offer earlier today: For a limited time, when you purchase the Garmin Lily 2 Active through Amazon, Crutchfield, or Best Buy, you’ll only pay $250. The full MSRP on this model is $300.

Read more